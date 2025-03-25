GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans (GT) will be facing Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the fifth game of the ongoing IPL 2025. The game is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (March 25).

With both the teams all set for their first game of the season, we are providing a comprehensive coverage of all the GT vs PBKS Dream11 predictions. The coverage includes team suggestions, captain and vice-captain choices, players to avoid, and a detailed match preview.

GT vs PBKS Match Info – Match 5, IPL 2025:

Match GT vs PBKS, Match 5, IPL 2025 Date & Time 25 March 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Match 5, IPL 2025:

GT vs PBKS, Match Preview:

GT will be eyeing a better season this year after missing out on the playoffs last year. For the first time since starting their IPL journey in 2022, the Gujarat-based outfit could not make the cut for the playoffs.

Playing under Shubman Gill’s captaincy for the first time. GT could win only five of their 14 league games and eventually finished at the eighth spot. The franchise has decided against removing Gill as their captain and would be hoping that the youngster delivers in IPL 2025.

For PBKS, it was yet another season of disappointment as they failed to make it to the playoffs once again. The Punjab-based outfit has not qualified for the playoffs since 2014 and will be desperate to turn things around this season. With a new captain in place, PBKS will be hoping that their fortunes finally change.

GT vs PBKS, Head-to-Head record:

GT and PBKS have played five games against each other in the IPL so far. GT have won three of those games while PBKS have emerged victorious in the other two matches.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost GT 05 03 02 PBKS 05 02 03

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Key Factors to Consider

Pitch Conditions:

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to be flat and favour batters more.

Weather Conditions:

There is no prediction of rain in Ahmedabad on the match day. So, the GT vs PBKS match is unlikely to be interrupted by rain.

Temperature is expected to hover in early 30s during the entire match.

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

GT Playing 11:

Shubman Gill (c)

Jos Buttler (wk)

Sai Sudharsan

Shahrukh Khan

Glenn Phillips

Rahul Tewatia

Washington Sundar

Rashid Khan

Kagiso Rabada

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

PBKS Playing 11:

Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Priyansh Arya

Shreyas Iyer (C)

Glenn Maxwell

Shashank Singh

Nehal Wadhera

Marcus Stoinis

Marco Jansen

Harpreet Brar

Arshdeep Singh

Yuzvendra Chahal

Hot Picks for GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Captaincy Picks:

Jos Buttler: The England star is one of the best white-ball batsmen in the world and the onus will be on him to give GT a good start. He is known for playing big knocks in the IPL and will be eyeing another big score.

The England star is one of the best white-ball batsmen in the world and the onus will be on him to give GT a good start. He is known for playing big knocks in the IPL and will be eyeing another big score. Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill loves batting at the Narendra Modi Stadium and will be keen to start his campaign with a big score.

Top Picks:

Glenn Maxwell: The Australia allrounder remains one of the most sought after allrounders in world cricket and he will be eyeing an impactful outing with both bat and ball against GT.

The Australia allrounder remains one of the most sought after allrounders in world cricket and he will be eyeing an impactful outing with both bat and ball against GT. Shreyas Iyer: The upcoming game against GT will be Shreyas Iyer’s first game as PBKS captain and he will be looking to lead the team from the front.

Budget Picks:

Glenn Phillips: The New Zealand star looked in good touch during the Champions Trophy and can make a good impact with the bat. He is also a handy spinner.

The New Zealand star looked in good touch during the Champions Trophy and can make a good impact with the bat. He is also a handy spinner. Azmatullah Omarzai: A middle-order batsman and a medium pacer, Omarzai can make match-winning contributions with both bat and ball.

GT vs PBKS – Captain and Vice-captain Choices:

Captain – Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill

Vice-captain – Shreyas Iyer and Glenn Maxwell

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – Jos Buttler, Josh Inglis

– Jos Buttler, Josh Inglis Batsmen – Shubman Gill (c), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Sai Sudharsan

– Shubman Gill (c), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Sai Sudharsan Allrounders – Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis

– Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Jos Buttler (c)

– Jos Buttler (c) Batsmen – Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Phillips, Sai Sudharsan

– Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Phillips, Sai Sudharsan Allrounders – Glenn Maxwell (vc), Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis

– Glenn Maxwell (vc), Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 5, IPL 2025 Players to Avoid:

Aaron Hardie

Sherfane Rutherford

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 5, IPL 2025 Expert Advice:

SL captaincy choice – Shubman Gill

GL captaincy choice – Jos Buttler

Punt picks – Glenn Phillips and Josh Inglis

GT vs PBKS Match Winner Prediction:

GT will start the game as favourites and are expected to beat PNKS in the fifth game of IPL 2025.