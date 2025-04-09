GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction: In-form Gujarat Titans (GT) will be facing Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 23rd game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025). The match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday (April 9) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With both the teams all set for the forthcoming game, we are providing a comprehensive coverage of all the GT vs RR Dream11 predictions. The coverage includes team suggestions, captain and vice-captain choices, players to avoid, and a detailed match preview.

GT vs RR Match Info – Match 23, IPL 2025:

Match GT vs RR Match 23, IPL 2025 Date & Time 9 April 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Match 23, IPL 2025:

GT vs RR, Match Preview:

GT are eyeing their fourth successive win and will be keen to extend their winning run. They began their season with an 11-run loss against Punjab Kings but have bounced back in style, winning three games in a row.

In their last game, the Gujarat-based outfit thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. With the winning momentum on their side, Shubman Gill and his men will be confident of a fourth win in a row.

RR, on the other hand, are also in good form at the moment. After starting their campaign with two losses, they have bounced back with impressive wins over Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. They will be eyeing a third successive win.

GT vs RR, Head-to-Head record:

Out of the 6 games between the two teams so far, GT have won 5 while RR have won just 1.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost GT 06 05 01 RR 06 01 05

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Key Factors to Consider

The pitch is set to be a belter and the batsmen are likely to dominate the proceedings. The first two games played at the venue this season were high-scoring matches and the upcoming game is likely to witness a run-fest as well.

GT vs RR Weather Conditions:

There is no prediction of rainfall during the match day in Ahmedabad. So, the GT vs RR match is set to take place without any major interruption.

Temperature is expected to hover in mid 30s during the entire match.

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

GT Playing 11 with impact player:

Sai Sudharsan

Shubman Gill(c)

Jos Buttler(w)

Shahrukh Khan

Sherfane Ruthord

Rahul Tewatia

Washington Sundar

Rashid Khan

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Ishant Sharma

RR Playing 11 with impact player:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sanju Samson(c)

Nitish Rana

Riyan Parag

Dhruv Jurel(w)

Shimron Hetmyer

Wanindu Hasaranga

Jofra Archer

Maheesh Theekshana

Yudhvir Singh Charak

Sandeep Sharma

Kumar Kartikeya

Hot Picks for GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Captaincy Picks:

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler was out for a duck in the previous game against SRH and will be keen to bounce back.

Jos Buttler was out for a duck in the previous game against SRH and will be keen to bounce back. Shubman Gill: Captain Shubman Gill led his team from the front in the last game by scoring an unbeaten half-century. He will be looking to impress with the bat again.

Top Picks:

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Yashasvi Jaiswal finally regained his form with a 67-run knock in the last game against PBKS. The opener will be looking to make an impact with the bat once again.

Yashasvi Jaiswal finally regained his form with a 67-run knock in the last game against PBKS. The opener will be looking to make an impact with the bat once again. Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson scored 38 runs in the previous game and will look to lead his team from the front.

GT vs RR – Captain and Vice-captain Choices:

Captain – Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill

Vice-captain – Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson (vc)

– Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson (vc) Batsmen – Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal

– Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal Allrounders – Riyan Parag, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nitish Rana

– Riyan Parag, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nitish Rana Bowlers – Jofra Archer, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel

– Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel Batsmen – Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc)

– Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc) Allrounders – Riyan Parag, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nitish Rana

– Riyan Parag, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nitish Rana Bowlers – Jofra Archer, Mohammed Siraj

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 23, IPL 2025 Players to Avoid:

Tushar Deshapande

Ishant Sharma

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 23, IPL 2025 Expert Advice:

SL captaincy choice – Jos Buttler

GL captaincy choice – Shubman Gill

Punt picks – Prasidh Krishna and Dhruv Jurel

GT vs RR Match Winner Prediction:

GT will be the favourites to win the upcoming game against RR.