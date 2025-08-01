Guwahati Giants will be taking on City Cricket Club in the tenth match of the ongoing Guwahati T20 Spring Cup 2025. The match will be played on Friday (August 1) at the Judges Field, Guwahati.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest GUG vs CCC Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the Guwahati T20 Spring Cup 2025.

GUG vs CCC Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: Guwahati Giants vs City Cricket Club

Date: August 1, 2025

Timing: 01:15 PM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

GUG vs CCC Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

Guwahati Giants are currently at the top of the points table with an impeccable record. They have won all of their three games so far and are one of the only two unbeaten teams left in the competition. They began their campaign with a 126-run win over Navarang Club before beating Nabajyoti Club and 91 Yards Club.

City Cricket Club, on the other hand, are at the third spot with one win and one loss from two games. Their campaign started with a heartbreaking 1-run loss against Gauhati Town Club before they opened their account with a 14-run win over Navarang Club.

GUG vs CCC Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match is the first meeting between the two teams in the ongoing tournament.

GUG vs CCC Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 31 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted light rain.

The pitch is set to favour the batters. The average first innings total is 169 runs.

GGG vs CCC Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

Guwahati Giants Playing 11:

Rajakuddin Ahmed (c), Danish Ahmed, Nasirullah, Anurag Talukdar (wk), Shraban Khound, Siddartha Baruah, Rajat Khan, Hrishikesh Bora, Arpan Dutta, Wasim Ahmed, Ronit Akhtar, Reshab Dipak

City Cricket Club Playing 11:

Rohan Hazarika, Debanuj Goswami, Sanjay Singh, Ankush Mazumder (wk), Siddharth Sharma, Prasanta Sonowal (c), Kokil Gogoi, Vedant Pandey, Sekhar Barman, Rabi Chetri, Rajeev Dubey, Samik Das

GUG vs CCC Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Anurag Talukdar

– Anurag Talukdar Batsmen – Rajjakuddin Ahmed (c), Danish Ahmed, Sanjay Singh

– Rajjakuddin Ahmed (c), Danish Ahmed, Sanjay Singh Allrounders – Rajat Khan (vc), Kokil Gogoi, Vedant Pandey

– Rajat Khan (vc), Kokil Gogoi, Vedant Pandey Bowlers – Tarjinder Singh, Arpan Dutta, Ronit Akhtar, Shekhar Jyoti Baruah

GUG vs CCC Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Anurag Talukdar

– Anurag Talukdar Batsmen – Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Danish Ahmed (vc), Sanjay Singh

– Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Danish Ahmed (vc), Sanjay Singh Allrounders – Siddharth Sharma, Rajat Khan, Kokil Gogoi

– Siddharth Sharma, Rajat Khan, Kokil Gogoi Bowlers – Tarjinder Singh, Arpan Dutta, Rajeev Dubey, Ronit Akhtar (c)

GUG vs CCC – Who will win?

Guwahati Giants will be the favourites to win the upcoming match against City Cricket Club.