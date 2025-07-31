Guwahati Giants will be taking on 91 Yards Club in the eighth match of the ongoing Guwahati T20 Spring Cup 2025. The match will be played on Thursday (July 31) at the Judges Field, Guwahati.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest GUG vs NYC Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the Guwahati T20 Spring Cup 2025.

GUG vs NYC Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: Guwahati Giants vs 91 Yards Club

Date: July 31, 2025

Timing: 01:15 PM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

GUG vs NYC Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

With two wins from as many games, Guwahati Giants are currently at the top of the points table. They began their campaign in style by registering a thumping 126-run victory over Navarang Club. In their second game, Guwahati Giants thrashed Nabajyoti Club by 7 wickets.

On the other hand, 91 Yards Club are currently at the third spot in the points table with one win and one defeat. Their campaign started with a thrilling 3-run victory over Nabajyoti Club. In their last game, 91 Yards Club faced Bud CC and lost the game by 5 wickets.

GUG vs NYC Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match is the first meeting between the two teams in the ongoing tournament.

GUG vs NYC Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 29 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted light rain.

The pitch is set to favour the batters. The average first innings total is 176 runs.

GUG vs NYC Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

Guwahati Giants Playing 11:

Rajjakuddin Ahmed (c), Danish Ahmed, Nasirullah, Anurag Talukdar (wk), Shraban Khound, Siddartha Baruah, Rajat Khan, Hrishikesh Bora, Arpan Dutta, Wasim Ahmed, Ronit Akhtar, Reshab Dipak

91 Yards Club Playing 11:

Nihar Narah, Rajendra Singh, Kunal Saikia (c, wk), Saurav Dihingia, Rohit Sen, Roshan Topno, Dyutimoy Nath, Parvez Mussaraf, Bishal Roy, Dipjyoti Saikia, Akshay Deka, Himanshu Saraswat

GUG vs NYC Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Saurav Mousum Dhingia

– Saurav Mousum Dhingia Batsmen – Rajjakuddin Ahmed (vc), Nihar Narah, Rajendra Singh

– Rajjakuddin Ahmed (vc), Nihar Narah, Rajendra Singh Allrounders – Parvez Mussaraf (c), Sidhartha Baruah, Rajat Khan

– Parvez Mussaraf (c), Sidhartha Baruah, Rajat Khan Bowlers – Akshay Deka, Reshab Dipak, Arpan Dutta, Ronit Akhtar

GUG vs NYC Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Saurav Mousum Dhingia (c)

– Saurav Mousum Dhingia (c) Batsmen – Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Nihar Narah, Rajendra Singh (vc)

– Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Nihar Narah, Rajendra Singh (vc) Allrounders – Parvez Mussaraf, Rajat Khan, Bishal Roy

– Parvez Mussaraf, Rajat Khan, Bishal Roy Bowlers – Reshab Dipak, Akshay Dutta, Wasim Ahmed, Ronit Akhtar

GUG vs NYC – Who will win?

In-form Guwahati Giants have the winning momentum on their side and will be the favourites to win the upcoming game against 91 Yards Club.