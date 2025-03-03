India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction: India and Australia will be locking horns against each other in the first semifinal of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The game will be played on Tuesday (March 4) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

With both the teams all set to fight it out for a place in the final of the marquee event, we are providing a comprehensive coverage of all the Dream11 predictions for the India vs Australia contest. The coverage includes team suggestions, captain and vice-captain choices, players to avoid, and a detailed match preview.

Whether you are playing in a Grand League or Small League, this guide will help you create a team that is capable of challenging for the top prize.

India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Semifinal 1, ICC Champions Trophy 2025:

India vs Australia, Match Preview:

The stage is pretty much set for another memorable clash between India and Australia, two of the heavyweights of the game. The game is the first ODI between the two teams since the World Cup final in November 2023.

On that occasion, Australia had left the Indian team heartbroken by beating them in the final in front of a huge crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The upcoming game will give India an opportunity to avenge that loss by dumping Australia out of an ICC event for the second year in a row.

Last year, India had defeated the Australian team in the T20 World Cup to knock them out of the competition. The form is also on India’s side. The Men in Blue have won all of their three group games and will be fancying their chances against Australia.

Australia, on the other hand, have struggled in recent ODIs but they are known for producing their best in pressure situations. Time and again, Australia have come out on top in big games especially in ICC events and they will be eyeing another victory over the Indian team.

India vs Australia – Head-to-Head record:

Australia have the edge in the head-to-head record against India and will look to further bolster their record. Out of the 151 ODIs between the two teams so far, Australia have won 84 while India have managed to win 57. In the last 5 ODIs between the two teams, India have won 3 while Australia have won 2.

India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction – Key Factors to Consider

Pitch Conditions:

The pitch is likely to favour the bowlers more especially the spinners. The surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is expected to be slow and it won’t be easy for the batsmen to play their shots. No team has managed to even touch the 250-run mark at the venue in the ongoing tournament. One should focus on picking quality spinners in their Dream11 team.

Weather Conditions:

The weather is likely to be dry which will further assist the spinners. The weather forecast has predicted a sunny day in Dubai on the match day. There is no prediction of rain. The temperature is likely to hover between 25-30 degree Celsius throughout the game.

India vs. Australia Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

Axar Patel

KL Rahul (wk)

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja

Mohammed Shami

Kuldeep Yadav

Varun Chakravarthy

Australia Playing XI

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Travis Head

Steven Smith (c)

Marnus Labuschagne

Josh Inglis (wk)

Alex Carey

Glenn Maxwell

Ben Dwarshuis

Nathan Ellis

Adam Zampa

Spencer Johnson

Hot Picks for IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Captaincy Picks:

Virat Kohli – Virat Kohli will be a good pick as a captain. The right-handed batsman delivers his best under pressure situation and has a terrific record against Australia across formats including ODIs. He has more than 2300 runs against Australia in the ODIs.

– Virat Kohli will be a good pick as a captain. The right-handed batsman delivers his best under pressure situation and has a terrific record against Australia across formats including ODIs. He has more than 2300 runs against Australia in the ODIs. Shubman Gill – Another good choice as a captain. Shubman Gill has been in good form in recent times. He scored a century during the ODI series against England last month before scoring another against Bangladesh in the ongoing tournament.

Top Picks:

Axar Patel – A reliable allrounder who has been in terrific form at present. Axar can deliver match-winning performances with both bat and ball on a consistent basis. In the last game against New Zealand, he scored 42 and picked up 1 wicket.

– A reliable allrounder who has been in terrific form at present. Axar can deliver match-winning performances with both bat and ball on a consistent basis. In the last game against New Zealand, he scored 42 and picked up 1 wicket. Travis Head – Travis Head will be one of the biggest names in the game. Head has done well against India and will be eyeing another good outing. In the last game against Afghanistan, he scored an unbeaten 59 off just 40 balls.

Budget Picks:

Ben Dwarshuis: The Australian pacer has looked in good form in the ongoing tournament. In two games, he has taken 6 wickets. India’s batsmen are known to struggle against left-arm pacers and Dwarshuis could make a big impact.

Varun Chakravarthy: The spinner is set to play the upcoming semifinal after starring with the ball against New Zealand. He picked up 5 wickets and will be eyeing a similar impact against Australia as well.

IND vs AUS – Captain and Vice-captain Choices:

Captain – Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill

Vice-captain – Travis Head and Axar Patel

India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

• Wicketkeeper– Josh Inglis

• Batsmen – Virat Kohli (c), Travis Head ( vc ), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill

• Allrounders – Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

• Bowlers – Adam Zampa , Mohammad Shami , Varun Chakravarthy

India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

• Wicketkeeper– Lokesh Rahul

• Batsmen – Virat Kohli , Travis Head, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c)

• Allrounders – Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel (VC)

• Bowlers – Adam Zampa , Mohammad Shami , Varun Chakravarthy , Ben Dwarshuis

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 1st Semi-Final ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Players to Avoid:

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Washington Sundar

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 1st Semi-Final ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Expert Advice:

SL captaincy choice – Virat Kohli

GL captaincy choice – Shubman Gill

Punt picks – Ben Dwarshuis and KL Rahul

IND vs AUS Match Winner Prediction:

India are in good form at the moment and are expected to beat Australia.