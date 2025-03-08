India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction: India and New Zealand will be locking horns against each other in the final of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The game is scheduled to be played on Sunday (March 9) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

With the stage set for a thrilling clash between two of the best teams in the ongoing competition, we are providing a comprehensive coverage of all the IND vs NZ Dream11 predictions. The coverage includes team suggestions, captain and vice-captain choices, players to avoid, and a detailed match preview.

Whether you are playing in a Grand League or Small League, this guide will help you create a team that is capable of challenging for the top prize.

India vs New Zealand Match Info – ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final:

Match India vs New Zealand, Final Date & Time 9 March 2025, 2:30 PM (IST) Venue Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Tournament ICC Champions Trophy Live Streaming Jio Hotstar and Star Sports on TV Livescore Ind vs NZ Live Score

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Final, ICC Champions Trophy 2025:

India vs New Zealand, Match Preview:

High-flying Team India will be eyeing the Champions Trophy glory in the upcoming final against New Zealand. Team India have looked almost unbeatable in the tournament so far and will be the favourites to win the final as well.

India are the only unbeaten team left in the competition. They have won all of their four games so far including one against New Zealand. During the group stage, India beat New Zealand by 44 runs and will be fancying their chances once again.

India, however, should guard against complacency, as New Zealand are more than capable of beating them on their day. New Zealand have displayed a fine brand of cricket in the ongoing tournament and will be confident of putting on a good show in the final.

India vs. New Zealand, Head-to-Head record:

India and New Zealand have played a total of 119 games against each other so far. Out of those 119 games, India have won 61 ODIs, while New Zealand have emerged victorious in 50. One match between the two teams ended in a tie, while seven other games did not produce any result.

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction: Key Factors to Consider

Pitch Conditions:

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the pitch is expected to be on the slower side. According to reports, the pitch for the final will be the same pitch that hosted the game between India and Pakistan during the group stage earlier in that competition.

In that game, Pakistan could score only 241 runs before India chased down the total inside 43 overs. The upcoming game is also unlikely to witness too much fireworks from the batsmen.

Weather Conditions:

The weather forecast has predicted a clear and sunny day in Dubai on the match day. The temperature is set to be in early 30s at the start of the game. After the sunset, it is likely to hover around 25 degree Celsius.

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

Axar Patel

KL Rahul (wk)

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja

Mohammed Shami

Kuldeep Yadav

Varun Chakravarthy

New Zealand Playing XI

Will Young

Rachin Ravindra

Kane Williamson

Daryl Mitchell

Tom Latham (wk)

Glenn Phillips

Michael Bracewell

Mitchell Santner (c)

Matt Henry

Kyle Jamieson

William O’Rourke

Hot Picks for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Captaincy Picks:

Virat Kohli: The former India skipper loves to deliver on big occasions and will be backing himself to score big in the final as well. He delivered a Player of the Match performance in the semifinal against Australia, scoring 84 runs.

The former India skipper loves to deliver on big occasions and will be backing himself to score big in the final as well. He delivered a Player of the Match performance in the semifinal against Australia, scoring 84 runs. Shubman Gill: While Shubman Gill scored just 8 runs in the last game, he has got what it takes to make a difference in a big game. The youngster did score a century against Bangladesh in India’s first game of the tournament and will look to finish his campaign on a good note.

Top Picks:

Rachin Ravindra: Rachin Ravindra has been in top form in the ongoing tournament. He scored a sensational century against South Africa in the semifinal and will be eyeing another good knock. The opening batsman had also picked up a wicket against the Proteas.

Rachin Ravindra has been in top form in the ongoing tournament. He scored a sensational century against South Africa in the semifinal and will be eyeing another good knock. The opening batsman had also picked up a wicket against the Proteas. Kane Williamson: One of the best batsmen in the world in the last one decade or so, Kane Williamson will be desperate to impress with the bat in the final to end New Zealand’s long wait for an ICC trophy in limited-overs format. He scored a century in the last game and will look to deliver again.

Budget Picks:

Glenn Phillips: A dynamic allrounder, Glenn Phillips can make a difference with not only bat or ball but with his fielding as well. A reliable middle-order batsman, he can accelerate with the bat when the situation demands and can also cause a lot of trouble with his handy spin bowling.

A dynamic allrounder, Glenn Phillips can make a difference with not only bat or ball but with his fielding as well. A reliable middle-order batsman, he can accelerate with the bat when the situation demands and can also cause a lot of trouble with his handy spin bowling. Ravindra Jadeja: The experienced India allrounder would relish the slow and dry conditions in Dubai and will look to make the most of it.

IND vs NZ – Captain and Vice-captain Choices:

Captain – Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill

Vice-captain – Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – KL Rahul

– KL Rahul Batsmen – Virat Kohli (c), Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill

– Virat Kohli (c), Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill Allrounders – Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips

– Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips Bowler – Varun Chakravarthy

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – KL Rahul

– KL Rahul Batsmen – Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson (vc), Rachin Ravindra, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill (c)

– Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson (vc), Rachin Ravindra, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill (c) Allrounders – Axar Patel, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips

– Axar Patel, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips Bowlers – Matt Henry, Varun Chakravarthy

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Final, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Players to Avoid:

Rishabh Pant

Mark Chapman

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Final, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Expert Advice:

SL captaincy choice – Virat Kohli

GL captaincy choice – Shubman Gill

Punt picks – Varun Chakravarthy and Mitchell Santner

IND vs NZ Match Winner Prediction:

India have been the best team in the tournament so far and are expected to beat New Zealand in the upcoming final.