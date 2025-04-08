KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: In the 21st game of the ongoing IPL 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be locking horns against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (April 8) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

With both the teams all set for the forthcoming game, we are providing a comprehensive coverage of all the KKR vs LSG Dream11 predictions. The coverage includes team suggestions, captain and vice-captain choices, players to avoid, and a detailed match preview.

KKR vs LSG Match Info – Match 21, IPL 2025:

Match KKR vs LSG, Match 21, IPL 2025 Date & Time 8 April 2025, 03:30 PM (IST) Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Match 21, IPL 2025:

KKR vs LSG, Match Preview:

KKR are coming into this game on the back of an impressive 80-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad and will look to make the most of the momentum. Fifties from Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Venkatesh Iyer propelled KKR to 200/6 before they bowled out SRH for 120 runs to get back to winning ways.

KKR are yet to win two successive games this season and will be eyeing a much-needed win in the forthcoming game.

Just like KKR, LSG also registered a win in their last game. The Lucknow-based outfit was up against Mumbai Indians in its previous outing and went on to register a hard-fought 12-run victory. With two wins from four games, LSG are in the bottom half of the points table and will be eyeing a crucial win over the defending champions.

KKR vs LSG, Head-to-Head record:

Out of the 5 games between the two teams so far, KKR have won 2 while LSG have won 3.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost KKR 05 02 03 LSG 05 03 02

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Key Factors to Consider

The pitch at the Eden Gardens is set to be slow and favour the spinners more than batsmen.

KKR vs LSG Weather Conditions:

There is a prediction of rainfall in Kolkata on the match day. The start of the game is likely to be delayed due to rain.

Temperature is expected to hover in early 30s during the entire match.

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

KKR Playing 11 with impact player:

Quinton de Kock (wk)

Sunil Narine

Ajinkya Rahane (c)

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Venkatesh Iyer

Rinku Singh

Andre Russell

Ramandeep Singh

Moeen Ali

Harshit Rana

Varun Chakravarthy

Vaibhav Arora

LSG Playing 11 with impact player:

Mitchell Marsh

Aiden Markram

Nicholas Pooran

Rishabh Pant (c/wk)

Ayush Badoni

David Miller

Abdul Samad

Shardul Thakur

Akash Deep

Avesh Khan

Digvesh Rathi

Ravi Bishnoi

Hot Picks for KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Captaincy Picks:

Mitchell Marsh: The Australia star scored 60 runs in the last game. It was his third fifty in the lasst four innings and he will be eyeing another good outing with the bat.

The Australia star scored 60 runs in the last game. It was his third fifty in the lasst four innings and he will be eyeing another good outing with the bat. Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran has two fifties and one 40-plus score from the first four games of the ongoing season and he will be keen to make a big impact once again.

Top Picks:

Quinton de Kock: After scoring an unbeaten 97 runs against Rajasthan Royals in KKR’s second game of the season, de Kock has failed to impress with the bat. He will be looking to make amends in the upcoming match.

After scoring an unbeaten 97 runs against Rajasthan Royals in KKR’s second game of the season, de Kock has failed to impress with the bat. He will be looking to make amends in the upcoming match. Sunil Narine: The KKR allrounder has the ability to deliver match-winning performances with both bat and ball and he will be looking to make a big impact.

KKR vs LSG – Captain and Vice-captain Choices:

Captain – Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran

Vice-captain – Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – Nicholas Pooran (c), Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant

– Nicholas Pooran (c), Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant Batsmen – Mitchell Marsh, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane

– Mitchell Marsh, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane Allrounders – Sunil Narine (vc), Andre Russell, Aiden Markram

– Sunil Narine (vc), Andre Russell, Aiden Markram Bowlers – Varun Chakravarthy, Shardul Thakur

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock (vc)

– Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock (vc) Batsmen – Mitchell Marsh (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane

– Mitchell Marsh (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane Allrounders – Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Aiden Markram, Moeen Ali

– Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Aiden Markram, Moeen Ali Bowlers – Varun Chakravarthy, Shardul Thakur

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 21, IPL 2025 Players to Avoid:

Shahbaz Ahmed

Ramandeep Singh

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 21, IPL 2025 Expert Advice:

SL captaincy choice – Nicholas Pooran

GL captaincy choice – Mitchell Marsh

Punt picks – Rishabh Pant and Moeen Ali

KKR vs LSG Match Winner Prediction:

Due to the home advantage, KKR will be the favourites to win the upcoming match against LSG.