KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be locking horns against each other in the first game of the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025). The match is scheduled to be played on Saturday (March 23) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

As the stage is all set for yet another memorable game between the two teams, we are providing a comprehensive coverage of all the KKR vs RCB Dream11 predictions. The coverage includes team suggestions, captain and vice-captain choices, players to avoid, and a detailed match preview.

KKR vs RCB Match Info – Match 1, IPL 2025:

Match KKR vs RCB, Match 1 IPL 2025 Date & Time 22 March 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Match 1, IPL 2025:

KKR vs RCB, Match Preview:

KKR and RCB will be looking to start their new campaign with a win. With new captains in place, both the teams will be starting a new journey in the IPL this year. With Shreyas Iyer moving to Punjab Kings, KKR have named Ajinkya Rahane as their new captain.

On the other hand, RCB have named Rajat Patidar as their new captain after releasing Faf du Plessis. The last time both the teams faced each other at the Eden Gardens, the game had turned out to be a thrilling one.

Chasing 223 runs, RCB had given KKR a mighty scare before eventually losing the game by a solitary run. Over the years, both the teams have played some memorable games and will be looking to deliver an entertaining game once again as they look to start their campaign on a good note.

KKR vs RCB, Head-to-Head record:

KKR and RCB have played a total of 34 games against each other in the IPL so far. KKR have won 20 of those 34 games while RCB have managed to come out on top in the other 14 games.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost KKR 34 20 14 RCB 34 14 20

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Key Factors to Consider

Pitch Conditions:

The pitch at the Eden Gardens is expected to be a belter and will favour the batsmen. Last season, it was one of the highest scoring venues. It was the same venue where Punjab Kings chased down a world record total of 262 runs against KKR before RCB fell short by just one run while chasing 223 runs. The pitch is expected to be flat and the upcoming game is set to see a run fest.

Weather Conditions:

The weather report is not very promising for the KKR vs RCB match. It has been raining in Kolkata since Friday evening and rain could play spoilsport during the game. However, the game is unlikely to be washed out as there is only 5-7 percent chances of rain during the game. The weather conditions could also assist the fast-bowlers.

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

KKR Playing XI

Sunil Narine

Quinton de Kock (wk)

Ajinkya Rahane (c)

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Venkatesh Iyer

Rinku Singh

Andre Russell

Ramandeep Singh

Harshit Rana

Varun Chakravarthy

Anrich Nortje

RCB Playing XI

Phil Salt

Virat Kohli

Devdutt Padikkal

Rajat Patidar (c)

Liam Livingstone

Jitesh Sharma (wk)

Tim David

Krunal Pandya

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Josh Hazlewood

Yash Dayal

Hot Picks for KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Captaincy Picks:

Andre Russell: The West Indies star has been one of the most impactful players in the IPL in the last one decade or so. He has the ability to change the course of the game with both bat and ball. Russell has delivered match-winning performances against RCB in the past and will be eyeing a similar impact in the upcoming game too.

The West Indies star has been one of the most impactful players in the IPL in the last one decade or so. He has the ability to change the course of the game with both bat and ball. Russell has delivered match-winning performances against RCB in the past and will be eyeing a similar impact in the upcoming game too. Quinton de Kock: One of the most experienced openers in the league, Quinton de Kock knows what it takes to win an IPL. He has previously won the IPL with Mumbai Indians and will now be eyeing another one with KKR.

Top Picks:

Harshit Rana: Harshit Rana was one of the finds of last season. He picked up 19 wickets and played a big role in KKR’s triumphant campaign. The pacer will now be keen to prove that his performance was not fluke.

Harshit Rana was one of the finds of last season. He picked up 19 wickets and played a big role in KKR’s triumphant campaign. The pacer will now be keen to prove that his performance was not fluke. Phil Salt: Phil Salt was one of KKR’s main players last season and his aggressive batting at the top was one of the reasons behind their success. He has now moved to RCB and will be looking to capitalise on his knowledge of the conditions at Eden Gardens.

Budget Picks:

Rinku Singh: Rinku Singh has shown in the past that he can deliver under pressure and he will be one of the key players for KKR.

Rinku Singh has shown in the past that he can deliver under pressure and he will be one of the key players for KKR. Krunal Pandya: The experienced allrounder can make match-winning contributions with both bat and ball.

KKR vs RCB – Captain and Vice-captain Choices:

Captain – Andre Russell and Quinton de Kock

Vice-captain – Phil Salt and Harshit Rana

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Philip Salt ( vc )

Batsmen – Virat Kohli , Rajat Patidar , Venkatesh Iyer

– Allrounders – Sunil Narine , Andre Russell (c), Liam Livingstone

– Sunil Bowlers – Varun Chakravarthy , Josh Hazlewood , Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – Philip Salt, Quinton de Kock (c)

– Philip Salt, Quinton de Kock (c) Batsmen – Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Ajinkya Rahane

– Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Ajinkya Rahane Allrounders – Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Liam Livingstone

– Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Liam Livingstone Bowlers – Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshit Rana (vc)

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 1, IPL 2025 Players to Avoid:

Devdutt Padikkal

Manish Pandey

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 1, IPL 2025 Expert Advice:

SL captaincy choice – Andre Russell

GL captaincy choice – Quinton de Kock

Punt picks – Rinku Singh and Krunal Pandya

KKR vs RCB Match Winner Prediction:

KKR will start the game as favourites and are expected to beat RCB in the first game of IPL 2025.