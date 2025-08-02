Kuala Lumpur will take on Sarawak in the eighth game of the ongoing Malaysia T20 Championship 2025. The match is scheduled to be played on Saturday (August 2) at Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest KL vs SAR Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the Malaysia T20 Championship 2025.

KL vs SAR Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: Kuala Lumpur vs Sarawak

Date: August 2, 2025

Timing: 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur

KL vs SAR Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

Both Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak have started their campaign with a loss and will be desperate to win the upcoming game to open their account.

Kuala Lumpur faced Perak in their tournament-opener and suffered a 31-run defeat. On the other hand, Sarawak suffered a 6-wicket defeat against Penang in their first game of the competition.

KL vs SAR Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match is the first match between the two teams in the ongoing tournament.

KL vs SAR Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 32 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted overcast conditions during the match.

The pitch is set to be a balanced one. The average first innings total if 166 runs.

KL vs SAR Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

Kuala Lumpur Team Playing 11:

Ahmad Faiz, Syed Aziz (c), Deaaz Patro, Virandeep Singh, Muhammad Ahnaf (wk), Jamshaid Akhtar, Arslan Shabir, Jaashwin Krishnamurthi, Khizar Hayat, Arif UIlah, Muhammad Azri Azhar

Sarawak Playing 11:

Awang Aminurashid, Fikri Makram, MD Sohel Rana, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Shaiful Bin Sahrom, Aairen Alam Kit (c), Hanif Hakimi Saruji, Hamzah Panggi, Kenny Yang Cheng, Mohammad Hariz Sulhie, MD Nahid Akhter

KL vs SAR Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Abdul Sher Shakoor

– Abdul Sher Shakoor Batsmen – Fikri Makram, Virandeep Singh, Ahmad Faiz (vc)

– Fikri Makram, Virandeep Singh, Ahmad Faiz (vc) Allrounders – Kenny Kuan-Yang Cheng, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Syed Tariq Aziz (c)

– Kenny Kuan-Yang Cheng, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Syed Tariq Aziz (c) Bowlers – Neville Liyanage, Mohammad Hariz-Afnan Suluie, Muhammad Azri Azhar Amaluz Zaman, Arif Ullah

KL vs SAR Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Abdul Sher Shakoor

Batsmen – Fikir Makram, Virandeep Singh (c), Ahmad Faiz

Allrounders – Arslan Shabir-Sandu, Khizar Hayat Durrani (vc), Syed Tariq Aziz

Bowlers – Mohammad Hariz-Afnan Suluie, Muhammad Azri Azhar, Arif Ullah, Md Nahid Akhter

KL vs SAR – Who will win?

Sarawak are expected to win the upcoming match against Kuala Lumpur.