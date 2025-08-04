Kreative Sports XI will lock horns against Guildford in the 26th game of the ongoing ECS T10 Wimbledon 2025. The match is scheduled to be played on Monday (August 4) at the Raynes Park Sports Ground.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest KSXI vs GFD Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Wimbledon 2025.

KSXI vs GFD Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: Kreative Sports XI vs Guildford

Date: August 4, 2025

Timing: 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Raynes Park Sports Ground

KSXI vs GFD Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

Kreative Sports XI will be launching their campaign in the tournament with the upcoming game. They will be keen to win the game and start their journey on a winning note.

Guildford, on the other hand, have already played three games and have endured a horror run so far. They have lost all the three games and will be desperate to win the upcoming match to open their account.

KSXI vs GFD Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match is the first meeting between the two teams in the ongoing tournament.

KSXI vs GFD Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 23 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted a cloudy sky.

The pitch is set to favour the batters. The average first innings total is 154 runs.

KSXI vs GFD Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

Kreative Sports XI Playing 11:

Ashraful Islam, Bilal Khan, Ibrahim Khalid, Pradeep Malik, Akshay Solanki, Gourav Kumar, Mansoor Malik, Alan Jones, Aftab Afridi, Navjot Sidhu, Parth Ankola

Guildford Playing 11:

Dominic Ortlepp-Atkins, Fred McMillan, Will Arney, Kieran Finnegan, Nathan Boucher, Oscar Mikhail, Olly Birts (c), Liam Hinchcliffe, James McMillan, Gian Smith (wk), Will Hamilton

KSXI vs GFD Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Ben Garrett

– Ben Garrett Batsmen – Rajesh Sharma (vc), Alan Jones, Dominic Ortlepp-Atkins

– Rajesh Sharma (vc), Alan Jones, Dominic Ortlepp-Atkins Allrounders – Gourav Kumar, Bilal Khan, Will Hamilton (c)

– Gourav Kumar, Bilal Khan, Will Hamilton (c) Bowlers – Shahbaz Chouhan, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Olly Birts, Pratik Bhalerao

KSXI vs GFD Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Ben Garrett

– Ben Garrett Batsmen – Rajesh Sharma, Alan Jones, Dominic Ortlepp-Atkins (c)

– Rajesh Sharma, Alan Jones, Dominic Ortlepp-Atkins (c) Allrounders – Gourav Kumar (vc), Fred McMillan, Will Hamilton

– Gourav Kumar (vc), Fred McMillan, Will Hamilton Bowlers – Shahbaz Chouhan, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Olly Birts, Will Arney

KSXI vs GFD – Who will win?

Kreative Sports XI will be the favourite to win the upcoming match against Guildford.