LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: In the 13th game of the ongoing IPL 2025, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be locking horns against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (April 1) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

With both the teams all set for the crucial game, we are providing a comprehensive coverage of all the LSG vs PBKS Dream11 predictions. The coverage includes team suggestions, captain and vice-captain choices, players to avoid, and a detailed match preview.

LSG vs PBKS Match Info – Match 13, IPL 2025:

Match LSG vs PBKS, Match 13, IPL 2025 Date & Time 1 April 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Match 13, IPL 2025:

LSG vs PBKS, Match Preview:

Both LSG and PBKS are eyeing their second win of the season although the former has played a game more. LSG have one win and one defeat so far in the ongoing tournament.

The Rishabh Pant-led side began its IPL 2025 campaign with a 1-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals. They opened their account with an impressive 5-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second game of the season.

On the other hand, PBKS have played only one game so far. They were up against Gujarat Titans in their first game of the season and won the game by 11 runs.

LSG vs PBKS, Head-to-Head record:

While it is still early days in this rivalry, LSG has managed to gain an upper hand. Out of the four games between the two teams so far, LSG have won three while PBKS have managed just a solitary win.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost LSG 04 03 01 PBKS 04 01 03

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Key Factors to Consider

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium is expected to favour the spin bowlers. The pitch usually offers low bounce and turn.

LSG vs PBKS Weather Conditions:

There is no forecast of rain in Lucknow on the match day.

Temperature is expected to hover in mid 20s during the entire match.

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

LSG Playing 11 with impact player:

Mitchell Marsh

Aiden Markram

Nicholas Pooran

Rishabh Pant(w/c)

Ayush Badoni

David Miller

Shahbaz Ahmed

Shardul Thakur

Ravi Bishnoi

Avesh Khan

Digvesh Rathi

Prince Yadav

PBKS Playing 11 with impact player:

Prabhsimran Singh (w)

Priyansh Arya

Shreyas Iyer (c)

Shashank Singh

Marcus Stoinis

Glenn Maxwell

Suryansh Shedge

Lockie Ferguson

Marco Jansen

Arshdeep Singh

Yuzvendra Chahal

Hot Picks for LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Captaincy Picks:

Mitchell Marsh: The Australia star has been in stunning form. He crossed the 50-run mark in both the previous games and will be eyeing another good outing.

The Australia star has been in stunning form. He crossed the 50-run mark in both the previous games and will be eyeing another good outing. Nicholas Pooran: Just like Marsh, Pooran has also scored fifties in the last two games. With form on his side, he will look to make an impact again.

Top Picks:

Glenn Maxwell: On a pitch that is set to assist spinners, Glenn Maxwell can make an impact with not only bat but with the ball as well

On a pitch that is set to assist spinners, Glenn Maxwell can make an impact with not only bat but with the ball as well Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer scored an unbeaten 97 in the last game and will be looking to lead the team from the front once again.

LSG vs PBKS – Captain and Vice-captain Choices:

Captain – Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran

Vice-captain – Glenn Maxwell and Shreyas Iyer

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – Nicholas Pooran

– Nicholas Pooran Batsmen – Mitchell Marsh (c), Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh

– Mitchell Marsh (c), Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh Allrounders – Glenn Maxwell (vc), Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis

– Glenn Maxwell (vc), Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis Bowlers – Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – Nicholas Pooran (c), Rishabh Pant

– Nicholas Pooran (c), Rishabh Pant Batsmen – Mitchell Marsh, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Shashank Singh

– Mitchell Marsh, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Shashank Singh Allrounders – Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis

– Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis Bowlers – Arshdeep Singh, Shardul Thakur

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 13, IPL 2025 Players to Avoid:

Ayush Badoni

Aaron Hardie

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 13, IPL 2025 Expert Advice:

SL captaincy choice – Mitchell Marsh

GL captaincy choice – Nicholas Pooran

Punt picks – Rishabh Pant and Ravi Bishnoi

LSG vs PBKS Match Winner Prediction:

With LSG having the home advantage, they will start the game against PBKS as slight favourites and are expected to win it.