Mis Ainak Knights will be locking horns against Amo Sharks in the 11th match of the ongoing Afghanistan T20 Shpageeza Cricket League 2025. It will be a top of the table clash and the winner of this game will become the sole leader.

At present, both the teams have 3 wins and 1 defeat from 4 games. Mis Ainak Knights (MAK) are at the top of the table ahead of Amo Sharks (AMSKS) only because of their superior net run-rate.

In match 11 of the Afghanistan T20 Shpageeza Cricket League 2025, Mis Ainak Knights will take the field against Amo Sharks on 25th July at 10:00 AM IST in Kabul. The upcoming game will also be the second meeting between the two teams in the ongoing tournament.

In the first meeting, the Knights thrashed the Sharks by 5 wickets. Batting first, the Sharks were all out for 162 runs. In reply, the Knight chased down the total in just 17 overs by losing five wickets. The Sharks returned to winning ways with a 3-wicket win oven Speen Ghar Tigers and will be eyeing another win.

With both teams now all set for the mouth-watering clash, here is the latest MAK vs AMSKS Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing elevens and other details.

MAK vs AMSKS – Match details:

Match: Mis Ainak Knights vs Amo Sharks

Date: July 25, 2025

Timing: 10:00 AM IST/ 9:00 AM local

MAK vs AMSKS – Head-to-head record:

In the ongoing tournament, the Knights and Sharks have played one game against each other. In that solitary meeting, the Knights beat the Sharks by 5 wickets.

MAK vs AMSKS Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to hover in mid 30s during the match.

The sky is expected to be clear and rain is unlikely to interrupt the match.

The pitch is set to favour the batsmen. Average first-innings score is more than 170 runs and one can expect a high-scoring match.

MAK vs AMSKS Playing 11s (Predicted):

Mis Ainak Knights Playing 11:

Wafiullah Tarakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Afsar Zazai (wk), Farmanullah Safi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (c), Mohammad Nabi, Zia-ur-Rehman, Naveed Zadran, Bilal Sami, Khalil Gurbaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sohail Khan

Amo Sharks Playing 11:

Abdul Malik, Hassan Eisakhil, Shahidullah Kamal, Samiullah Shinwari, Azmatullah Omarzai (c), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Sharafuddin Ashraf, QaisAhmad, Fazalhaq Faroogi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Mohammad Gul Alizai, Imran Mir

MAK vs AMSKS Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afsar Zazai, Mohammad Ishaq

– Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afsar Zazai, Mohammad Ishaq Batsmen – Wafiullah, Hassan Eisakhil, Abdul Malik

– Wafiullah, Hassan Eisakhil, Abdul Malik Allrounders – Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farmanullah Safi, Sharafuddin Ashraf (vc)

– Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farmanullah Safi, Sharafuddin Ashraf (vc) Bowler – Fazalhaq Farooqi

MAK vs AMSKS Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vc), Afsar Zazai

– Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vc), Afsar Zazai Batsmen – Wafiullah, Hassan Eisakhil, Abdul Malik

– Wafiullah, Hassan Eisakhil, Abdul Malik Allrounders – Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farmanullah Safi, Sharafuddin Ashraf

– Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farmanullah Safi, Sharafuddin Ashraf Bowlers – Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb ur Rahman (c)

MAK vs AMSKS – Who will win?

Mis Ainak Knights will be the favourites to win the upcoming match against Amo Sharks.