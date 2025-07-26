Mis Ainak Knights and Boost Defenders will be locking horns against each other in the 13th match of the ongoing Afghanistan T20 Shpageeza Cricket League 2025. The match will be played on July 26 at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium from 10:00 AM IST.

With the match set to start in a few hours, get the latest and bet MAK vs BOS Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricekt tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming contest of the Afghanistan T20 Shpageeza Cricket League 2025.

MAK vs BOS – Match details:

Match: Mis Ainak Knights vs Boost Defenders

Date: July 26, 2025

Timing: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium

MAK vs BOS Match Preview:

Mis Ainak Knights have been the in-form team in the tournament so far. They have won four of their first five games and are currently at the top of the points table. In their last game, they thrashed Amo Sharks by seven wickets to extend their impressive start to the campaign.

Unlike the Knights, Boost Defenders have struggled to find consistency so far. They have two wins and as many defeats from four games so far. They are currently at the third spot in the points table. In their last game, Boost Defenders registered a thrilling 9-run win over Band-E-Amir Dragons.

MAK vs BOS – Head-to-head record:

The upcoming game will be the second meeting between Mis Ainak Knights and Boost Defenders this season. In the earlier meeting, the Knights beat the Defenders by 18 runs.

MAK vs BOS Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to hover in early 30s during the match.

The sky is expected to be a clear.

The pitch is set to favour the batsmen. The average first innings total is 167 runs.

MAK vs BOS Playing 11s (Predicted):

Mis Ainak Knights Playing 11:

Wafiullah Tarakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Afsar Zazai (wk), Farmanullah Safi, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (c), Naveed Zadran, Zia-ur-Rehman, Bilal Sami, Khalil Gurbaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sohail Khan

Boost Defenders Playing 11:

Mohammad Akram, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Allah Noor, lbrahim Zadran (c), Tarig Stanikzai, Bilal Ahmad, Mobin Bakhtyar (wk), Abdul Rahman, Yama Arab, Noor Ahmad, Arab Gul

MAK vs BOS Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afsar Zazai

– Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afsar Zazai Batsmen – Waifuallah, Khalid Taniwal, Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran

– Waifuallah, Khalid Taniwal, Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran Allrounders – Karim Janat (c), Mohammad Nabi (vc), Farmanullah Safi, Sohail Khan

– Karim Janat (c), Mohammad Nabi (vc), Farmanullah Safi, Sohail Khan Bowlers – Mujeeb Ur Rahman

MAK vs BOS Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afsar Zazai

– Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afsar Zazai Batsmen – Waifuallah (c), Khalid Taniwal, Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran

– Waifuallah (c), Khalid Taniwal, Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran Allrounders – Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Farmanullah Safi

– Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Farmanullah Safi Bowlers – Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad (vc)

MAK vs BOS – Who will win?

Mis Ainak Knights will be the favourites to win the upcoming game against Boost Defenders. The Knights have already defeated the Defenders once earlier in the tournament and will be confident of winning the upcoming game as well.