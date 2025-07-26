Malaysia will be taking on Hong Kong in the Asia-Pacific Champions Trophy T20I 2025 Final. The match is scheduled to be played on Saturday (July 26) at the Singapore National Cricket Ground.

With the match set to start in a few hours, get the latest and best MAL vs HK Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming final of the Asia-Pacific Champions Trophy T20I 2025.

MAL vs HK – Match details:

Match: Malaysia vs Hong Kong

Date: July 26, 2025

Timing: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Singapore National Cricket Ground

MAL vs HK Match Preview:

Malaysia and Hong Kong are just one win away from clinching the Asia-Pacific Champions Trophy title. Malaysia qualified for the final by winning all of their six games in the league stage. They also beat Hong Kong twice during the dominating run.

On the other hand, Hong Kong qualified for the final by winning four of their six league games. Their two defeats came against Malaysia and they would not get a better opportunity than the final to avenge those losses.

MAL vs HK – Head-to-head record:

The upcoming game is the third meeting between Malaysia and Hong Kong in the ongoing tournament. Malaysia beat Hong Kong in both the games.

MAL vs HK Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 29-30 degree Celsius during the match.

The sky is expected to remain mostly clear.

The pitch is likely to be a balanced pitch. The average first innings total is around 150 runs.

MAL vs HK Playing 11s (Predicted):

Malaysia Playing 11:

Syed Aziz (c), Aslam Khan, Ahmad Faiz, Virandeep Singh, Muhamad Syahadat, Sharvin Muniandy, Ahmed Aqeel, Muhammad Amir, Ainool Hafizs (wk), Vijay Unni, Muhammad Azri Azhar

Hong Kong Playing 11:

Anshy Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Kalhan Challu, Yasim Murtaza (c), Benny Paras, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Wagas Barkat, Ehsan Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Ayush Shukla

MAL vs HK Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Zeeshan Ali

– Zeeshan Ali Batsmen – Anshuman Rath (vc), Aslam Khan Malik, Babar Hayat

– Anshuman Rath (vc), Aslam Khan Malik, Babar Hayat Allrounders – Yasim Murtaza, Virandeep Singh (c), Syed Tariq Aziz

– Yasim Murtaza, Virandeep Singh (c), Syed Tariq Aziz Bowlers – Nasrulla Rana, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Ayush Shukla, Vijay Unni

MAL vs HK Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Zeeshan Ali (vc)

– Zeeshan Ali (vc) Batsmen – Anshuman Rath, Aslam Khan Malik, Babar Hayat

– Anshuman Rath, Aslam Khan Malik, Babar Hayat Allrounders – Yasim Murtaza (c), Virandeep Singh, Muhammad Amir Azim

– Yasim Murtaza (c), Virandeep Singh, Muhammad Amir Azim Bowlers – Nasrulla Rana, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan

MAL vs HK – Who will win?

Malaysia have already defeated Hong Kong twice in the ongoing tournament and will be the firm favourites to beat them once again and win the upcoming final.