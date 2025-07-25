Marsta will face Alby Zalmi CF in the 13th game of the ongoing ECS T10 Stockholm 2025. The game is scheduled to be played on July 25 at the Botkyrka Cricket Center, Stockholm.

With both the teams all set for the match, here is the latest MAR vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction including fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report, prediction and other details.

MAR vs ALZ – Match details:

Match: Marsta vs Alby Zalmi CF

Date: July 25, 2025

Timing: 4:15 PM IST

Venue: Botkyrka Cricket Center, Stockholm, Sweden

MAR vs ALZ Match Preview:

Marsta are in danger of getting knocked out after starting their campaign in a poor fashion. With just one win from four games, they are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table and need a remarkable resurgence to turn things around.

Alby Zalmi CF, on the other hand, have not really set the stage on fire either but are in a better position than Marsta. They have two wins from five games and will be eyeing a crucial win over Marsta. Alby Zalmi have already defeated Marsta once this season and will be fancying their chances again.

MAR vs ALZ – Head-to-head record:

In the ongoing tournament, the head-to-head record favours Alby Zalmi. In the first meeting between the two teams, Alby Zalmi thrashed Marsta by 29 runs and will be eyeing another win.

MAR vs ALZ Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to hover in mid 20s during the match.

The sky is expected to be a partially cloudy.

The pitch is set to favour the fast-bowlers. The average first innings total at the venue is 150 runs.

MAR vs ALZ Playing 11s (Predicted):

Marsta Playing 11:

Muhammad Waleed, Hamid Mahmood, Abdulrehman (c), Shaurav Sarkar, Humayun Jyoti (wk), Waqas Haider, Zain Imtiaz, Kashif Ali, Umair Muzammal, Zairi Baig, Nazmul Hashan

Alby Zalmi CF Playing 11:

Chinthaka Rajapaksha, Shahidullah Safi, Muhammad Saile, Saad Nawaz (wk), Essa Faroog, Qazi Taqweem, Fahad Wagas, Azam Khalil (c), Mashal Khan, Sami Khalil, Qudratullah Mir Afzal

MAR vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Saad Nawaz

– Saad Nawaz Batsmen – Waqas Haider, Abdulrehman, Mashal Khan

– Waqas Haider, Abdulrehman, Mashal Khan Allrounders – Azam Khalil, Hamid Mahmood, Muhammad Waleed

– Azam Khalil, Hamid Mahmood, Muhammad Waleed Bowlers – Nazmul Hashan, Kashid Ali, Essa Farooq, Qazi Taqweem

MAR vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Saad Nawaz

– Saad Nawaz Batsmen – Waqas Haider, Abdulrehman, Mashal Khan

– Waqas Haider, Abdulrehman, Mashal Khan Allrounders – Azam Khalil, Hamid Mahmood, Chinthaka Rajapaksha

– Azam Khalil, Hamid Mahmood, Chinthaka Rajapaksha Bowlers – Nazmul Hashan, Zairi Baig, Kashid Ali, Qazi Taqweem

MAR vs ALZ – Who will win?

Alby Zalmi have already defeated Marsta once this season and will be the favourites to beat them in the upcoming game too.