Marsta will lock horns against Huddinge in the 12th and 15th matches of the ongoing ECS T10 Stockholm 2025. The matches will be played on July 25 at 2:15 and 8:15 PM IST respectively. The venue for the match is Botkyra Cricket Centre, Stockholm.

Marsta will be desperate to win the game to revive their campaign. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with just a solitary win from four games.

Unlike Marsta, Huddinge are enjoying an impressive campaign. They are currently at the top of the points table with three wins from five games. With form on their side, Huddinge will be eager to win the upcoming games as well.

With both the teams gearing up for the crucial matches, here is the latest MAR vs HUD Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the 12th and 15th matches of the ECS T10 Stockholm 2025.

MAR vs HUD – Match details:

Match: Marsta vs Huddinge

Date: July 25, 2025

Timing: 2:15 PM and 8:15 PM IST

Venue: Botkyrka Cricket Center, Stockholm, Sweden

MAR vs HUD – Head-to-head record:

The upcoming game will be the first meeting between the two teams in the ongoing season.

MAR vs HUD Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to hover in mid 20s during the match.

The sky is expected to be overcast.

The pitch is set to favour the fast-bowlers. The average first innings total at the venue is 150 runs.

MAR vs HUD Playing 11s (Predicted):

Marsta Playing 11:

Waqas Haider, Muhammad Waleed, Hamid Mahmood, Abdulrehman (c), Shaurav Sarkar, Humayun Jyoti (wk), Zain Imtiaz, Kashif Ali, Umair Muzammal, Zairi Baig, Nazmul Hashan

Huddinge Playing 11:

Imal Zuwak (wk), Rashid Khan, Tariq Zuwak, Saeed Ahmed, Kamran Ahmadzai, Samiullah Rahmani (c), Farhad Momand, Rohullah Safi, Bakht Pervaiz, Hamidullah Khan, Omid Bazgar

MAR vs HUD Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Imal Zuwak

Batsmen – Saeed Ahmad (c), Waqas Haider, Abdulrehman

Allrounders – Hamid Mahmood, Tariq Zuwak, Muhammad Waleed

Bowlers – Kamran Ahmadzai (vc), Nazmul Hashan, Kashif Ali, Rohullah Safi

MAR vs HUD Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Imal Zuwak

Batsmen – Saeed Ahmad, Waqas Haider (vc), Abdulrehman

Allrounders – Hamid Mahmood, Tariq Zuwak (c), Shaurav Sarkar

Bowlers – Kamran Ahmadzai, Nazmul Hashan, Zairi Baig, Kashif Ali

MAR vs HUD – Who will win?

With three wins from five games, Huddinge have the momentum on their side and will be the favourites to beat Marsta who are at the bottom of the points table.