MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians (MI) will be taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 12th game of the ongoing IPL 2025. The match is scheduled to be played on Monday (March 31) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

With both the teams all set for the crucial game, we are providing a comprehensive coverage of all the MI vs KKR Dream11 predictions. The coverage includes team suggestions, captain and vice-captain choices, players to avoid, and a detailed match preview.

MI vs KKR Match Info – Match 12, IPL 2025:

Match MI vs KKR, Match 12, IPL 2025 Date & Time 31 March 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Match 12, IPL 2025:

MI vs KKR, Match Preview:

MI will be looking to make the most of their home advantage as they are eyeing their first win of the season. The five-time champions are off to a poor start once again and will be hoping to turn things around soon before the season gets completely derailed.

Their season got underway with a defeat against Chennai Super Kings before they suffered a loss against Gujarat Titans as well. Another defeat will put them in a huge spot of bother.

On the other hand, KKR started their season with a loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, the defending champions bounced back in style in the very next game and beat Rajasthan Royals to open their account in IPL 2025.

MI vs KKR, Head-to-Head record:

The MI vs KKR rivalry has been completely dominated by MI so far. Both the teams have played 34 games against each other and MI have won 23 of those games. On the other hand, KKR have won only 11.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost MI 34 23 11 KKR 34 11 23

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Key Factors to Consider

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is expected to be flat and favour the batsmen. The smaller boundaries will only increase the chances of the match becoming a high-scoring contest.

MI vs KKR Weather Conditions:

The MI vs KKR game is unlikely to have any major interruptions as there is no prediction of rain.

Temperature is expected to hover in early 30s during the entire match.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

MI Playing 11 with impact player:

Rohit Sharma

Ryan Rickelton

Will Jacks

Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya

Naman Dhir

Mitchell Santner

Deepak Chahar

Trent Boult

Vignesh Puthur

Satyanarayana Raju

KKR Playing 11 with impact player:

Quinton de Kock

Sunil Narine

Venkatesh Iyer

Ajinkya Rahane

Rinku Singh

Andre Russell

Ramandeep Singh

Spencer Johnson

Vaibhav Arora

Harshit Rana

Varun Chakaravarthy

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Hot Picks for MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Captaincy Picks:

Sunil Narine: The KKR star missed the last game against Rajasthan Royals due to illness and is set to return to the team for the upcoming game. He had impressed with both bat and ball against RCB and will be eyeing a similar impact against MI as well.

The KKR star missed the last game against Rajasthan Royals due to illness and is set to return to the team for the upcoming game. He had impressed with both bat and ball against RCB and will be eyeing a similar impact against MI as well. Ajinkya Rahane: Ajinkya Rahane has ample experience of playing in Mumbai and the KKR team will be hoping that the captain leads the team from the front.

Top Picks:

Quinton de Kock: The wicketkeeper-batsman smashed an unbeaten 97 runs in the last game against RR and will be eyeing another big knock.

The wicketkeeper-batsman smashed an unbeaten 97 runs in the last game against RR and will be eyeing another big knock. Suryakumar Yadav: The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium will suit Suryakumar Yadav’s game and he will be keen to make the most of it. In the last game against GT, he had scored 48 runs.

MI vs KKR – Captain and Vice-captain Choices:

Captain – Sunil Narine and Ajinkya Rahane

Vice-captain – Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – Quinton de Kock (vc), Ryan Rickelton

– Quinton de Kock (vc), Ryan Rickelton Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ajinkya Rahane

– Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ajinkya Rahane Allrounders – Hardik Pandya, Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell, Moeen Ali

– Hardik Pandya, Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell, Moeen Ali Bowler – Varun Chakravarthy

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton

– Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Tilak Varma, Ajinkya Rahane (c)

– Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Tilak Varma, Ajinkya Rahane (c) Allrounders – Hardik Pandya, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali

– Hardik Pandya, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali Bowler – Varun Chakravarthy

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 12, IPL 2025 Players to Avoid:

Corbin Bosch

Rovman Powell

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 12, IPL 2025 Expert Advice:

SL captaincy choice – Sunil Narine

GL captaincy choice – Ajinkya Rahane

Punt picks – Mitchell Santner and Rohit Sharma

MI vs KKR Match Winner Prediction:

While the home advantage will be with MI, KKR have the momentum on their side. KKR will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to beat MI.