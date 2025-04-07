MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: In the 20th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025), Mumbai Indians (MI) will be locking horns against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The game will be played on Monday (April 7) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
With both the teams all set for the forthcoming game, we are providing a comprehensive coverage of all the MI vs RCB Dream11 predictions. The coverage includes team suggestions, captain and vice-captain choices, players to avoid, and a detailed match preview.
MI vs RCB Match Info – Match 18, IPL 2025:
|Match
|MI vs RCB Match 20, IPL 2025
|Date & Time
|7 April 2025, 07:30 PM (IST)
|Venue
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbao
|Tournament
|Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025)
|Live Streaming and live telecast
|JioHotstar and Star Sports
MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Match 20, IPL 2025:
MI vs RCB, Match Preview:
Both MI and RCB will look to win the upcoming game and get back to winning ways after losing their last game. With only 1 win from 4 games, MI are languishing in the bottom half of the points table and will be desperate to turn things around quickly.
After starting the season with two defeats, they thrashed defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets to open their account in IPL 2025. However, the Hardik Pandya-led side suffered a defeat in the very following game with Lucknow Super Giants beating them by 12 runs.
RCB, on the other hand, are in a better position with two wins from three games. They began their season with wins over KKR and Chennai Super Kings before suffering a crushing 8-wicket loss at the hands of Gujarat Titans in their last game. RCB will be looking to bounce back by beating MI in the upcoming match.
MI vs RCB, Head-to-Head record:
Out of the 33 games between the two teams so far, MI have won 19 while RCB have won 14.
|Team
|Matches Played
|Matches Won
|Matches Lost
|MI
|33
|19
|14
|RCB
|33
|14
|19
MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Key Factors to Consider
The upcoming match could turn out to a high-scoring contest. The Wankhede Stadium has traditionally been a high-scoring venue and the batsmen will look to make the most of it. While batsmen are expected to dominate proceedings, fast-bowlers are likely to get good support early on in the match.
MI vs RCB Weather Conditions:
- There is no prediction for rain in Mumbai during the match day.
- The temperature is expected to hover in early 30s during the match.
MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
MI Playing 11 with impact player:
- Rohit Sharma
- Will Jacks
- Ryan Rickelton
- Suryakumar Yadav
- Hardik Pandya (c)
- Naman Dhir
- Raj Bawa
- Mitchell Santner
- Deepak Chahar
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Trent Boult
- Vignesh Puthur
RCB Playing 11 with impact player:
- Philip Salt
- Virat Kohli
- Devdutt Padikkal
- Rajat Patidar (c)
- Liam Livingstone
- Jitesh Sharma (wk)
- Tim David
- Krunal Pandya
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- Josh Hazlewood
- Yash Dayal
Hot Picks for MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:
Captaincy Picks:
- Phil Salt: The England star has looked in good touch so far and will be looking to deliver with the bat again. The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is also likely to suit his aggressive batting.
- Virat Kohli: The former RCB skipper will look to bounce back after managing to score only 7 runs in the previous game.
Top Picks:
- Hardik Pandya: With MI in desperate need of a win, Hardik Pandya will look to lead his team from the front. He picked up 5 wickets in the last game but failed to deliver with the bat.
- Suryakumar Yadav: The right-handed batsman scored 67 runs in the last game and will be looking to make the most of his form by scoring big again.
MI vs RCB – Captain and Vice-captain Choices:
- Captain – Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli
- Vice-captain – Phil Salt and Suryakumar Yadav
MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team 1:
- Wicketkeepers – Philip Salt, Ryan Rickelton
- Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (vc), Rajat Patidar
- Allrounders – Hardik Pandya (c), Liam Livingstone, Naman Dhir
- Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar
MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team 2:
- Wicketkeepers – Philip Salt (c), Ryan Rickelton
- Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Virat Kohli, RajatPatidar, Tilak Varma
- Allrounders – Hardik Pandya, Liam Livingstone
- Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar
MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 20, IPL 2025 Players to Avoid:
- Raj Angad Bawa
- Swapnil Singh
MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 20, IPL 2025 Expert Advice:
- SL captaincy choice – Hardik Pandya
- GL captaincy choice – Phil Salt
- Punt picks – Naman Dhir and Tilak Varma
MI vs RCB Match Winner Prediction:
Considering the present form of both the teams, RCB will be the slight favourites to win the upcoming game against MI.