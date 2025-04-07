MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: In the 20th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025), Mumbai Indians (MI) will be locking horns against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The game will be played on Monday (April 7) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

With both the teams all set for the forthcoming game, we are providing a comprehensive coverage of all the MI vs RCB Dream11 predictions. The coverage includes team suggestions, captain and vice-captain choices, players to avoid, and a detailed match preview.

MI vs RCB Match Info – Match 18, IPL 2025:

Match MI vs RCB Match 20, IPL 2025 Date & Time 7 April 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue Wankhede Stadium, Mumbao Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Match 20, IPL 2025:

MI vs RCB, Match Preview:

Both MI and RCB will look to win the upcoming game and get back to winning ways after losing their last game. With only 1 win from 4 games, MI are languishing in the bottom half of the points table and will be desperate to turn things around quickly.

After starting the season with two defeats, they thrashed defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets to open their account in IPL 2025. However, the Hardik Pandya-led side suffered a defeat in the very following game with Lucknow Super Giants beating them by 12 runs.

RCB, on the other hand, are in a better position with two wins from three games. They began their season with wins over KKR and Chennai Super Kings before suffering a crushing 8-wicket loss at the hands of Gujarat Titans in their last game. RCB will be looking to bounce back by beating MI in the upcoming match.

MI vs RCB, Head-to-Head record:

Out of the 33 games between the two teams so far, MI have won 19 while RCB have won 14.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost MI 33 19 14 RCB 33 14 19

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Key Factors to Consider

The upcoming match could turn out to a high-scoring contest. The Wankhede Stadium has traditionally been a high-scoring venue and the batsmen will look to make the most of it. While batsmen are expected to dominate proceedings, fast-bowlers are likely to get good support early on in the match.

MI vs RCB Weather Conditions:

There is no prediction for rain in Mumbai during the match day.

The temperature is expected to hover in early 30s during the match.

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

MI Playing 11 with impact player:

Rohit Sharma

Will Jacks

Ryan Rickelton

Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik Pandya (c)

Naman Dhir

Raj Bawa

Mitchell Santner

Deepak Chahar

Jasprit Bumrah

Trent Boult

Vignesh Puthur

RCB Playing 11 with impact player:

Philip Salt

Virat Kohli

Devdutt Padikkal

Rajat Patidar (c)

Liam Livingstone

Jitesh Sharma (wk)

Tim David

Krunal Pandya

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Josh Hazlewood

Yash Dayal

Hot Picks for MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Captaincy Picks:

Phil Salt: The England star has looked in good touch so far and will be looking to deliver with the bat again. The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is also likely to suit his aggressive batting.

The England star has looked in good touch so far and will be looking to deliver with the bat again. The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is also likely to suit his aggressive batting. Virat Kohli: The former RCB skipper will look to bounce back after managing to score only 7 runs in the previous game.

Top Picks:

Hardik Pandya: With MI in desperate need of a win, Hardik Pandya will look to lead his team from the front. He picked up 5 wickets in the last game but failed to deliver with the bat.

With MI in desperate need of a win, Hardik Pandya will look to lead his team from the front. He picked up 5 wickets in the last game but failed to deliver with the bat. Suryakumar Yadav: The right-handed batsman scored 67 runs in the last game and will be looking to make the most of his form by scoring big again.

MI vs RCB – Captain and Vice-captain Choices:

Captain – Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli

Vice-captain – Phil Salt and Suryakumar Yadav

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – Philip Salt, Ryan Rickelton

– Philip Salt, Ryan Rickelton Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (vc), Rajat Patidar

– Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (vc), Rajat Patidar Allrounders – Hardik Pandya (c), Liam Livingstone, Naman Dhir

– Hardik Pandya (c), Liam Livingstone, Naman Dhir Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – Philip Salt (c), Ryan Rickelton

– Philip Salt (c), Ryan Rickelton Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Virat Kohli, RajatPatidar, Tilak Varma

– Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Virat Kohli, RajatPatidar, Tilak Varma Allrounders – Hardik Pandya, Liam Livingstone

– Hardik Pandya, Liam Livingstone Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 20, IPL 2025 Players to Avoid:

Raj Angad Bawa

Swapnil Singh

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 20, IPL 2025 Expert Advice:

SL captaincy choice – Hardik Pandya

GL captaincy choice – Phil Salt

Punt picks – Naman Dhir and Tilak Varma

MI vs RCB Match Winner Prediction:

Considering the present form of both the teams, RCB will be the slight favourites to win the upcoming game against MI.