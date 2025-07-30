Nabajyoti Club will take on Guwahati Giants in the sixth match of the ongoing Guwahati T20 Spring Cup 2025. The match will be played on Wednesday (July 30) at the Judges Field, Guwahati.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest NBC vs GUG Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the Guwahati T20 Spring Cup 2025.

NBC vs GUG Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: Nabajyoti Club vs Guwahati Giants

Date: July 30, 2025

Timing: 01:15 PM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

NBC vs GUG Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

Guwahati Giants began their campaign with an impressive win and are currently sitting at the top of the table. On the other hand, Nabajyoti Club began their campaign in a disappointing fashion as they suffered a loss.

While Guwahati Giants will be looking to extend their winning start, Nabajyoti will be desperate to bounce back and register their first win of the tournament.

NBC vs GUG Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match is the first meeting between the two teams in the ongoing tournament.

NBC vs GUG Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 29 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted light rain.

The pitch is set to favour the batters. The average first innings total is 176 runs.

NBC vs GUG Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

Nabajyoti Club Playing 11:

Hrishikesh Tamuli (c), Nihar Deka, Avijit Roy, Siddhant Bordoloi, Kuldeep Gogoi (wk), Nipon Deka, Raj Agarwal, Rituraj Biswas, Dharani Rabha, Chanakya Sarma, Harshit Das, Bhargab Lahkar

Guwahati Giants Playing 11:

Ronit Akhtar, Rajjakuddin Ahmed (c), Nasirullah, Anurag Talukdar (wk), Reshab Dipak, Wasim Ahmed, Shraban Khound, Siddartha Baruah, Arpan Dutta, Danish Ahmed, Hrishikesh Bora, Rajat Khan

NBC vs GUG Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Nasir Ullah

– Nasir Ullah Batsmen – Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Abhijit Roy (c), Danish Ahmed (vc)

– Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Abhijit Roy (c), Danish Ahmed (vc) Allrounders – Rajat Khan, Rituraj Biswas, Hrishikesh Bora

– Rajat Khan, Rituraj Biswas, Hrishikesh Bora Bowlers – Reshab Dipak, Anurag Phukan, Dharani Rabha, Bhargav Lahkar

NBC vs GUG Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Nasir Ullah (vc)

– Nasir Ullah (vc) Batsmen – Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Abhijit Roy, Danish Ahmed

– Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Abhijit Roy, Danish Ahmed Allrounders – Rajat Khan, Rituraj Biswas, Mrinmoy Dutta (c)

– Rajat Khan, Rituraj Biswas, Mrinmoy Dutta (c) Bowlers – Anurag Phukan, Dharani Rabha, Bhargav Lahkar, Ronit Akhtar

NBC vs GUG – Who will win?

Guwahati Giants will be the favourites to win the upcoming match against Nabajyoti Club.