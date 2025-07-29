Nottinghamshire will be facing Somerset in the 55th match of the ongoing English County Championship 2025. The match will get underway on Tuesday (July 29) at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Ahead of the game, get the latest NOT vs SOM Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the English County Championship 2025.

NOT vs SOM – Match details:

Match: Nottinghamshire vs Somerset

Date: July 29, 2025

Timing: 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

NOT vs SOM Match Preview:

Both Nottinghamshire and Somerset have had a similar campaign so far and it makes the upcoming game a crucial one. Both the teams have managed to win 4 of their 10 games in the Division 1.

Nottinghamshire are currently at the second spot with 153 points while Somerset are at the third spot with 137 points. This is also the second game between the two teams this season. The first meeting had ended in a draw.

Nottinghamshire have drawn their last three games and will be desperate to win the upcoming game. On the other hand, Somerset registered a 5-wicket win over Durham in their last game.

NOT vs SOM – Head-to-head record:

The rivalry between Nottinghamshire and Somerset has been dominated by the latter so far. Out of the 38 first-class games between the two teams, Somerset have won 17 while Nottinghamshire have managed to win only 7. 14 games between the two teams have ended in draws.

Games: 38

Won by Nottinghamshire: 7

Won by Somerset: 17

Drawn: 14

NOT vs SOM Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be in early 20s during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted a partly cloudy sky.

The pitch is expected to favour the batters. The average first innings total is around 343 runs.

NOT vs SOM Playing 11s (Predicted):

Nottinghamshire Playing 11:

Haseeb Hameed (c), Ben Slater, Freddie McCann, Joe Clarke, Jack Haynes, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Lyndon James, Liam Patterson-White, Brett Hutton, Farhan Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas, Josh Tongue

Somerset Playing 11:

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Josh Davey, Tom Lammonby, James Rew (wk), Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Archie Vaughan, Lewis Gregory (c), Craig Overton, Jack Leach, Jake Ball

NOT vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – Ishan Kishan (vc), Tom Banton

Batsmen – Haseeb Hameed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell

Allrounders – Lyndon James, Michael Pretorius (c), Lewis Gregory

Bowlers – Josh Tongue, Matt Henry

NOT vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – Ishan Kishan, Tom Banton

Batsmen – Haseeb Hameed (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (vc), Tom Lammonby

Allrounders – Lyndon James, Michael Pretorius, Lewis Gregory

Bowlers – Josh Tongue, Matt Henry, Jack Leach

NOT vs SOM – Who will win?

Somerset have the winning momentum on their side and will be slight favourites to win the upcoming game against Nottinghamshire.