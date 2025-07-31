Navarang Club will face City Cricket Club in the seventh match of the ongoing Guwahati T20 Spring Cup 2025. The match will be played on Thursday (July 31) at the Judges Field, Guwahati.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest NVR vs CCC Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the Guwahati T20 Spring Cup 2025.

NVR vs CCC Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: Navarang Club vs City Cricket Club

Date: July 31, 2025

Timing: 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

NVR vs CCC Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

Both Navarang Club and City Cricket Club have started their campaign with a loss. Both the teams have played only one game so far and have suffered a loss in it. Navarang Club are currently at the bottom of the points table while City Cricket Club are at the fifth spot.

The upcoming game gives them the opportunity to open their account and improve their position in the points table.

NVR vs CCC Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match is the first meeting between the two teams in the ongoing tournament.

NVR vs CCC Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 29 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted light rain.

The pitch is set to favour the batters. The average first innings total is 176 runs.

NVR vs CCC Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

Navarang Club Playing 11:

Manjeet Deka (c), Asif Haque, Biplab Saikia, Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Bishal Saha, Bikiran Das, Dipankar Gogoi, Aman Chetry, Abir Chakraborty, Ramkishan Sharma, Saurav Dey, Arun Sonar

City Cricket Club Playing 11:

Romario Sharma, Ankush Mazumder (wk), Rohan Hazarika, Sanjay Singh, Prasanta Sonowal (c), Vedant Pandey, Kokil Gogoi, Rabi Chetri, Sekhar Barman, Tarjindar Singh, Rajeev Dubey, Siddharth Sharma

NVR vs CCC Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Ankush Mazumder

– Ankush Mazumder Batsmen – Rohan Hazarika, Manjeet Deka, Sanjay Singh

– Rohan Hazarika, Manjeet Deka, Sanjay Singh Allrounders – Bikiran Das (c), Siddharth Sharma, Aman Chetry

– Bikiran Das (c), Siddharth Sharma, Aman Chetry Bowlers – Saurav Dey, Tarjinder Singh (vc), Abir Chakraborty, Shekhar Jyoti Baruah

NVR vs CCC Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Ankush Mazumder

– Ankush Mazumder Batsmen – Rohan Hazarika (vc), Manjeet Deka (c), Sanjay Singh

– Rohan Hazarika (vc), Manjeet Deka (c), Sanjay Singh Allrounders – Bikiran Das, Aman Chetry, Kokil Gogoi

– Bikiran Das, Aman Chetry, Kokil Gogoi Bowlers – Saurav Dey, Tarjinder Singh, Rabi Chetry, Shekhar Jyoti Baruah

NVR vs CCC – Who will win?

City Cricket Club will be the favourites to win the upcoming game against Navarang Club.