Navarang Club and Gauhati Town Club will face each other in the 11th game of the ongoing Guwahati T20 Spring Cup 2025. The match will be played on Saturday (August 1) at the Judges Field, Guwahati.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest NVR vs GTC Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the Guwahati T20 Spring Cup 2025.

NVR vs GTC Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: Navarang Club vs Gauhati Town Club

Date: August 2, 2025

Timing: 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

NVR vs GTC Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

With one win and one loss, Gauhati Town Club are currently at the third spot in the points table. They began their campaign with a 6-wicket loss against Bud CC before opening their account with a thrilling 1-run win over City Cricket Club.

On the other hand, Navarang Club are languishing at the bottom of the points table after losing both of their matches so far. Their campaign started with a 126-run defeat against Guwahati Giants. In their second game, Navarang Club suffered a 14-run loss against City Cricket Club.

While Gauhati Town Club will be looking to make the most of their win in the last game, Navarang Club will be desperate to open their account. With so much at stake, the upcoming game promises to a cracking contest.

NVR vs GTC Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match is the first meeting between the two teams in the ongoing tournament.

NVR vs GTC Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 28 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted light rain.

The pitch is set to favour the batters. The average first innings total is 168 runs.

NVR vs GTC Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

Navarang Club Playing 11:

Asif Hagque, Bishal Saha, Manjeet Deka (c), Arun Sonar, Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Ramkishan Sharma, Dipankar Gogoi, Aman Chetry, Saurav Dey, Biplab Saikia, Abir Chakraborty, Bikiran Das

Gauhati Town Club Playing 11:

Abdul Khureshi, Ajay Das, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Mahadananda Borah, Devraj Sharma, Avinov Choudhury (c), Gokul Sharma, Bishal Sharma, Saahil Jain, Altaf Alam, Nishchay Sharma, Mantu Yadav

NVR vs GTC Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Arun Sonar

– Arun Sonar Batsmen – Abdul Aziz Khuraishi (c), Manjeet Deka, Asif Wasimul Haque

– Abdul Aziz Khuraishi (c), Manjeet Deka, Asif Wasimul Haque Allrounders – Bishal Sharma, Saahil Jain, Gokul Sharma (vc)

– Bishal Sharma, Saahil Jain, Gokul Sharma (vc) Bowlers – Abir Choudhury, Saurav Dey, Nishchay Sharma, Altaf Alam

NVR vs GTC Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Arun Sonar (vc)

– Arun Sonar (vc) Batsmen – Abdul Aziz Khuraishi, Manjeet Deka, Asif Wasimul Haque

– Abdul Aziz Khuraishi, Manjeet Deka, Asif Wasimul Haque Allrounders – Bishal Sharma, Gokul Sharma, Aman Chetry

– Bishal Sharma, Gokul Sharma, Aman Chetry Bowlers – Abir Choudhury (c), Saurav Dey, Nishchay Sharma, Biplab Saikia

NVR vs GTC – Who will win?

Gauhati Town Club will be the favourites to win the upcoming game against Navarang Club.