91 Yard Club and City Cricket Club will lock horns against each other in the 16th game of the ongoing Guwahati T20 Spring Cup 2025. The match will be played on Monday (August 4) at the Judges Field, Guwahati.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest NYC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the Guwahati T20 Spring Cup 2025.

NYC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: 91 Yard Club vs City Cricket Club Giants

Date: August 4, 2025

Timing: 01:15 PM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

NYC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

91 Yard Club are currently at the third spot in the points table with two wins and as many defeats. Their campaign started with a 3-run win over Nabajyoti Club before they lost their next two games. In their fourth and last game, 91 Yard Club beat Guwahati Giants by 1 run in a thrilling contest to return to winning ways.

On the other hand, City Cricket Club are languishing at the sixth spot in the points table with a solitary win from 4 games. Their campaign began with a loss before they beat Navarang Club to open their account. However, they lost their next two games and will be desperate to win the upcoming game to return to winning ways.

NYC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match is the first meeting between the two teams in the ongoing tournament.

NYC vs CCC Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 29 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted light rain.

The pitch is set to favour the batters. The average first innings total is 149 runs.

NYC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

91 Yards Club Playing 11:

Rajendra Singh, Rajveer Singh, Aditya Roy Chowdhury, Nihar Narah, Deep Borah, Kunal Saikia (c, wk), Rohit Sen, Dyutimoy Nath, Himanshu Saraswat, Akshay Deka, Anirudha Rai

City Cricket Club Playing 11:

Ankush Mazumder, Rohan Hazarika, Samik Das, Siddharth Sharma, Prasanta Sonowal (c), Kokil Gogoi, Bishal Singh (wk), Sanjay Singh, Sekhar Barman, Rabi Chetri, Pankaj Khadal, Sanjib Barman

NYC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Ankush Mazumder (c)

Batsmen – Aditya Roy Chowdhury, Rajveer Singh, Sanjay Singh

Allrounders – Siddharth Sharma, Samik Das (vc), Dyutimoy Nath

Bowlers – Akshay Deka, Rabi Chetry, Rajeev Dubey, Shekar Jyoti Baruah

NYC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Ankush Mazumder

Batsmen – Aditya Roy Chowdhury (vc), Rajveer Singh, Sanjay Singh

Allrounders – Siddharth Sharma (c), Prasanta Sonowal, Samik Das

Bowlers – Akshay Deka, Tarjinder Singh, Rabi Dubey, Shekar Jyoti Baruah

NYC vs CCC – Who will win?

91 Yard Club will be the favourites to win the upcoming game against City Cricket Club.