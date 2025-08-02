91 Yard Club and Guwahati Giants will lock horns against each other in the 12th game of the ongoing Guwahati T20 Spring Cup 2025. The match will be played on Saturday (August 1) at the Judges Field, Guwahati.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest NYC vs GUG Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the Guwahati T20 Spring Cup 2025.

NYC vs GUG Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: 91 Yard Club vs Guwahati Giants

Date: August 2, 2025

Timing: 01:15 PM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

NYC vs GUG Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

With four wins from as many games, Guwahati Giants are at the top of the points table. They are one of the only two unbeaten teams left in the competition. Their campaign started with a thumping 126-run win over Navarang Club before they beat Nabajyoti Club by 7 wickets.

It was followed by a 43-run win over 91 Yard Club before they beat City Cricket Club by 8 wickets in their last game.

On the other hand, 91 Yard Club are at the third spot in the points table with 1 win from 3 games. They began their campaign with a 3-run win over Nabajyoti Club before suffering defeats in their next two games. 91 Yard Club will be desperate to return to winning ways while Guwahati Giants will be eager to extend their winning run.

NYC vs GUG Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match is the second meeting between the two teams in the ongoing tournament. In the first meeting, Guwahati Giants had thrashed 91 Yard Club by 43 runs.

NYC vs GUG Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 30 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted light rain.

The pitch is set to favour the batters. The average first innings total is 161 runs.

NYC vs GUG Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

91 Yards Club Playing 11:

Nihar Narah, Kunal Saikia (c, wk), Saurav Dihingia, Rohit Sen, Roshan Topno, Dyutimoy Nath, Parvez Mussaraf, Bishal Roy, Kunal Sharma, Dipjyoti Saikia, Anirudha Rai, Shubham Gupta

Guwahati Giants Playing 11:

Rajjakuddin Ahmed (c), Danish Ahmed, Shraban Khound, Nasirullah(wk), Doikho Das, Rajat Khan, Siddartha Baruah, Hrishikesh Bora, Ronit Akhtar, Wasim Ahmed, Arpan Dutta, Reshab Dipak

NYC vs GUG Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Saurav Mousum Dhingia

Batsmen – Rajjakuddin Ahmed (vc), Danish Ahmed, Nihar Narah

Allrounders – Parvez Mussaraf (c), Rajat Khan, Bishal Roy

Bowlers – Reshab Dipak, Akshay Dutta, Shubham Kumar Gupta, Ronit Akhtar

NYC vs GUG Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Saurav Mousum Das

Batsmen – Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Danish Ahmed (vc), Nihar Narah

Allrounders – Parvez Mussaraf, Bishal Roy, Dyutimoy Nath

Bowlers – Reshab Dipak, Akshay Dutta, Wasim Ahmed, Ronit Akhtar (c)

NYC vs GUG – Who will win?

Guwahati Giants will be the favourites to win the upcoming game against 91 Yard Club.