PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: In the 22nd game of the ongoing IPL 2025, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be facing each other. The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (April 8) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

With both the teams all set for the forthcoming game, we are providing a comprehensive coverage of all the PBKS vs CSK Dream11 predictions. The coverage includes team suggestions, captain and vice-captain choices, players to avoid, and a detailed match preview.

PBKS vs CSK Match Info – Match 22, IPL 2025:

Match PBKS vs CSK Match 22, IPL 2025 Date & Time 8 April 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Match 22, IPL 2025:

PBKS vs CSK, Match Preview:

After starting their season with back-to-back wins, PBKS suffered a crushing 50-run defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in their last game. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will be looking to get back to winning ways by registering a victory in the upcoming game.

The game will also give PBKS another opportunity to improve their dismal record at their new home ground. PBKS have lost their last five home games and will be desperate to turn things around.

On the other hand, CSK have endured a terrible campaign so far. The five-time champions began their season with a win over Mumbai Indians before losing three games in a row. Nothing much has gone their way so far and the upcoming game will be an opportunity for them to revive their campaign.

PBKS vs CSK, Head-to-Head record:

Out of the 30 games between the two teams so far, PBKS have won 14 while CSK have won 16.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost PBKS 30 14 16 CSK 30 16 14

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Key Factors to Consider

The pitch is expected to be on the slower side and bowlers are expected to have a bigger impact than batters in the upcoming game.

PBKS vs CSK Weather Conditions:

There is no prediction of rainfall during the match day. So, the PBKS vs CSK match is set to take place without any major interruption.

Temperature is expected to hover in late 20s during the entire match.

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

PBKS Playing 11 with impact player:

Priyansh Arya

Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Shreyas Iyer (c)

Marcus Stoinis

Nehal Wadhera

Glenn Maxwell

Shashank Singh

Harpreet Brar

Marco Jansen

Arshdeep Singh

Lockie Ferguson

Yuzvendra Chahal

CSK Playing 11 with impact player:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)

Devon Conway

Rachin Ravindra

Vijay Shankar

Shivam Dube

Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni (wk)

Ravichandran Ashwin

Noor Ahmad

Mukesh Choudhary/Anshul Kamboj

Khaleel Ahmed

Matheesha Pathirana

Hot Picks for PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Captaincy Picks:

Vijay Shankar: With the pitch expected to favour the spinners, Vijay Shankar could make a big impact with the bat. He scored a fifty in the last game against Delhi Capitals and will be eyeing another impactful knock.

With the pitch expected to favour the spinners, Vijay Shankar could make a big impact with the bat. He scored a fifty in the last game against Delhi Capitals and will be eyeing another impactful knock. Shreyas Iyer: With PBKS looking to return to winning ways, their in-form captain Shreyas Iyer will be keen to lead the team from the front.

Top Picks:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: With CSK’s campaign going from bad to worse with each passing game, the onus will be on their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to deliver a match-winning knock with the bat.

With CSK’s campaign going from bad to worse with each passing game, the onus will be on their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to deliver a match-winning knock with the bat. Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell has made useful contributions with both bat and ball so far. In the last game, he scored 30 runs and will look to deliver an all-round performance in the upcoming match.

PBKS vs CSK – Captain and Vice-captain Choices:

Captain – Shreyas Iyer and Vijay Shankar

Vice-captain – Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – Prabhsimran Singh, MS Dhoni

– Prabhsimran Singh, MS Dhoni Batsmen – Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Vijay Shankar

– Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Vijay Shankar Allrounders – Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin

– Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin Bowlers – Arshdeep Singh, Noor Ahmad

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – Devon Conway, Prabhsimran Singh, MS Dhoni(vc)

– Devon Conway, Prabhsimran Singh, MS Dhoni(vc) Batsmen – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rachin Ravindra, Nehal Wadhera, Vijay Shankar (c)

– Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rachin Ravindra, Nehal Wadhera, Vijay Shankar (c) Allrounders – Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja

– Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja Bowler – Noor Ahmad

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 22, IPL 2025 Players to Avoid:

Sam Curran

Josh Inglis

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 22, IPL 2025 Expert Advice:

SL captaincy choice – Shreyas Iyer

GL captaincy choice – Vijay Shankar

Punt picks – Arshdeep Singh and Devon Conway

PBKS vs CSK Match Winner Prediction:

PBKS will be the favourites to win the upcoming game against CSK.