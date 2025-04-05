PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: In the 18th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025), Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR). The game will take place on Saturday (April 5) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

With both the teams all set for the forthcoming game, we are providing a comprehensive coverage of all the PBKS vs RR Dream11 predictions. The coverage includes team suggestions, captain and vice-captain choices, players to avoid, and a detailed match preview.

PBKS vs RR Match Info – Match 18, IPL 2025:

Match PBKS vs RR Match 18, IPL 2025 Date & Time 5 April 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Match 18, IPL 2025:

PBKS vs RR, Match Preview:

With two solid wins from as many games, PBKS are currently at the top of the points table. They are one of the only two unbeaten teams left in the competition with Delhi Capitals being the other one. PBKS have looked really impressive under their new captain Shreyas Iyer.

They started their season with an 11-run win over Gujarat Titans before beating Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.

RR, on the other hand, have struggled to hit top form so far. Their season began with a 44-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In their second game, RR suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. They finally opened their account this season with a thrilling win over Chennai Super Kings in their last game.

PBKS v RR, Head-to-Head record:

Out of the 28 games between the two teams so far, PBKS have won 12 while RR have won 16.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost PBKS 28 12 16 RR 28 16 12

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Key Factors to Consider

The upcoming match is unlikely to be a very high-scoring match. The average first innings total at the venue is close to 170 runs and anything above 180-190 will be a very challenging total.

PBKS vs RR Weather Conditions:

There is no prediction for rain in Mullanpur during the match day.

The temperature is expected to hover in mid 20s during the match.

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

PBKS Playing 11 with impact player:

Priyansh Arya

Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Shreyas Iyer (c)

Shashank Singh

Marcus Stoinis

Glenn Maxwell

Suryansh Shedge

Marco Jansen

Lockie Ferguson

Yuzvendra Chahal

Arshdeep Singh

Nehal Wadhera/Harpreet Brar

RR Playing 11 with impact player:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sanju Samson (c & wk)

Nitish Rana

Riyan Parag

Dhruv Jurel

Shimron Hetmyer

Wanindu Hasaranga

Jofra Archer

Maheesh Theekshana

Sandeep Sharma

Tushar Deshpande

Kumar Kartikeya

Hot Picks for PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Captaincy Picks:

Sanju Samson: After playing the first three games only as a batsman, Samson will be leading RR in the upcoming match and will be keen to lead his side from the front.

After playing the first three games only as a batsman, Samson will be leading RR in the upcoming match and will be keen to lead his side from the front. Shreyas Iyer: Iyer is in red-hot form with the bat. In the last two games, he has scored 97 and 52 while remaining not out on both the occasions. He will be eyeing another big score.

Top Picks:

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The RR opener has looked out of touch so far and will be desperate to turn things around in the upcoming match.

The RR opener has looked out of touch so far and will be desperate to turn things around in the upcoming match. Prabhsimran Singh: The PBKS opener scored a whirlwind fifty in the last game and will be confident of doing well with the bat again.

PBKS vs RR – Captain and Vice-captain Choices:

Captain – Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer

Vice-captain – Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prabhsimran Singh

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Prabhsimran Singh

– Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Prabhsimran Singh Batsmen – Shreyas Iyer (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc)

– Shreyas Iyer (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc) Allrounders – Glenn Maxwell, Riyan Parag, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nitish Rana

– Glenn Maxwell, Riyan Parag, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nitish Rana Bowlers – Arshdeep Singh, Jofra Archer

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – Sanju Samson (c), Prabhsimran Singh (vc)

– Sanju Samson (c), Prabhsimran Singh (vc) Batsmen – Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal

– Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal Allrounders – Glenn Maxwell, Riyan Parag, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nitish Rana

– Glenn Maxwell, Riyan Parag, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nitish Rana Bowlers – Arshdeep Singh, Jofra Archer, Lockie Ferguson

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 18, IPL 2025 Players to Avoid:

Kumar Kartikeya

Suryansh Shegde

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 18, IPL 2025 Expert Advice:

SL captaincy choice – Shreyas Iyer

GL captaincy choice – Sanju Samson

Punt picks – Lockie Ferguson and Dhruv Jurel

PBKS vs RR Match Winner Prediction:

The form as well as the home advantage are with PBKS and they will start the game as favourites. PBKS are expected to beat RR in the upcoming match.