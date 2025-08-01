Perak will take on Kuala Lumpur in the third game of the ongoing Malaysia T20 Championship 2025. The match is scheduled to be played on Friday (August 1) at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest PER vs KL Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the Malaysia T20 Championship 2025.

PER vs KL Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: Perak vs Kuala Lumpur

Date: August 1, 2025

Timing: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

PER vs KL Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

Perak and Kuala Lumpur will be eyeing a crucial win in the upcoming game to set the tone for the remainder of their campaign. Perak will be relying on the likes of Aslam Khan, Amir Khan, and Lahiru Samarakoon to get things done on the field while Kuala Lumpur will be relying on Ahmad Faiz, Syed Aziz, and Pavandeep Singh.

PER vs KL Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match is the first match between the two teams in the ongoing tournament.

PER vs KL Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 32 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted rain during the match.

The pitch is set to be a balanced one. The average first innings total if 147 runs.

PER vs KL Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

Perak Playing 11:

Aiman Zaquan, Aslam Khan, Muditha Lakshan, Muhammad Haziq Aiman, Amir Khan, Sachitha Jayatilake, Sharvin Muniandy, Ajeb Khan, Adam Danial, Lahiru Samarakoon, Rahim Khan Malik

Kuala Lumpur Team Playing 11:

Ahmad Faiz, Babar Hayat, Aqeel Wahid, Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh, Arslan Shabir, Gavyn Singh, Muhammad Ahnaf, Khizar Hayat, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Azri Azhar

PER vs KL Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Syed Rehmathullah

– Syed Rehmathullah Batsmen – Syed Tariq Aziz, Virandeep Singh, Aslam Khan Malik (c)

– Syed Tariq Aziz, Virandeep Singh, Aslam Khan Malik (c) Allrounders – Amir Khan Malik (vc), Khizar Hayat Durrani, Sachitha Jayathilake

– Amir Khan Malik (vc), Khizar Hayat Durrani, Sachitha Jayathilake Bowlers – Lahiru Samarakoon, Neville Liyanage, Arif Ullah, Pavandeep Singh

PER vs KL Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Syed Rehmathullah

– Syed Rehmathullah Batsmen – Syed Tariq Aziz, Virandeep Singh (c), Aslam Khan Malik

– Syed Tariq Aziz, Virandeep Singh (c), Aslam Khan Malik Allrounders – Arslan Shabir Sandhu (vc), Amir Khan Malik, Khizar Hayat Durrani

– Arslan Shabir Sandhu (vc), Amir Khan Malik, Khizar Hayat Durrani Bowlers – Lahiru Samarakoon, Neville Liyanage, Rahim Khan Malik, Pavandeep Singh

PER vs KL – Who will win?

Perak will be the favourites to win the upcoming game against Kuala Lumpur.