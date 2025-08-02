Putrajaya will be facing Perak in the seventh game of the ongoing Malaysia T20 Championship 2025. The match is scheduled to be played on Saturday (August 2) at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest PJY vs PER Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the Malaysia T20 Championship 2025.

PJY vs PER Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: Putrajaya vs Perak

Date: August 2, 2025

Timing: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

PJY vs PER Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

The upcoming game will be the first game of the tournament for Putrajaya. They will be keen to start their campaign on a winning note and spoil Perak’s perfect start.

Perak are currently at the second spot in the points table after winning their opening game. With momentum on their side, Perak will be eyeing another win to consolidate their position in the top two.

PJY vs PER Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match is the first match between the two teams in the ongoing tournament.

PJY vs PER Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 31 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted overcast conditions during the match.

The pitch is set to be a balanced one. The average first innings total if 163 runs.

PJY vs PER Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

Putrajaya Playing 11:

Daashan Pillay, Farhan Akram, Muhammad Akmal Danish, Ahmad Arif Salman, Md Faisal Rahman, Md Zakir Hossen, Syahir Syamael Shaari, Md Mehedi Hasan, Ezzulhadif Ezzulcafi, Muhammad Faez, Nur Mohamad Zulkeflee

Perak Playing 11:

Aslam Khan, Muditha Lakshan, Muhammad Hazig Aiman, Aiman Zaquan, Syed Rehmatullah (wk), Ajeb Khan, Mohammad Fadzil, Sharvin Muniandy, Amir Khan (c), Rahim Khan Malik, Lahiru Samarakoon

PJY vs PER Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Md Mehedi Hasan

– Md Mehedi Hasan Batsmen – Ezzulhadif Ezzulcafi, Daashan Pillay, Aslam Khan Malik (vc)

– Ezzulhadif Ezzulcafi, Daashan Pillay, Aslam Khan Malik (vc) Allrounders – Amir Khan Malik (c), MD Zakir Hossain, Sharvin Muniandy

– Amir Khan Malik (c), MD Zakir Hossain, Sharvin Muniandy Bowlers – Lahiru Samarakoon, Nur Mohammad Alif Bin Zulkeflee, Muhammad Faez-Zaki, Rahim Khan Malik

PJY vs PER Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Md Mehedi Hasan

– Md Mehedi Hasan Batsmen – Ezzulhadif Ezzulcafi (c), Daashan Pillay (vc), Aslam Khan Malik

– Ezzulhadif Ezzulcafi (c), Daashan Pillay (vc), Aslam Khan Malik Allrounders – Amir Khan Malik, MD Zakir Hossain, Syahir Syamael

– Amir Khan Malik, MD Zakir Hossain, Syahir Syamael Bowlers – Lahiru Samarakoon, Nur Mohammad Alif Bin Zulkeflee, Rahim Khan Malik, Quds Rusyd-Shaharuddin

PJY vs PER – Who will win?

Perak be the favourites to win the upcoming game against Putrajaya.