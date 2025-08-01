Pirates will be facing Comets in the first match of the Mackay T20 2025. The match will be played on Friday (August 1) at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest PRS vs CMT Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the Mackay T20 2025.

PRS vs CMT Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: Pirates vs Comets

Date: August 31, 2025

Timing: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

PRS vs CMT Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

The Mackay T20 2025 will get underway on Friday with the match between Pirates and Comets. Six teams will be participating in the competition. The teams are – Pirates, Comets, Marlins, Rockets, Rays, and Chargers. Six matches will be played over the next three days at the same venue.

For Pirates, the likes of Sam Heazlett, Ali Nasar, and Keegan Oates will be leading the charge with the bat. On the other hand, the onus will be on the likes of Alexander Procopis and Nikith Perera to spearhead the bowling attack.

For Comet, the likes of Lochie Hardy, Connor Carroll, and Dan Scholz will lead the batting charge while Jacob Wood and Connor Southam are the main bowlers. Both the teams will be keen to get off to a winning start.

PRS vs CMT Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match is the first match between the two teams in the ongoing tournament.

PRS vs CMT Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 15 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted a clear sky.

The pitch is set to favour the batters.

PRS vs CMT Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

Pirates Playing 11:

Jack Beath, Keegan Oates, Lachlan McClure, Sam Heazlett, Alexander Procopis, Caelan Maladay, Jano Coetzee, Ali Nasar, Brad Munro, Charlie Thomas, Nikith Perera

Comets Playing 11:

Connor Carroll, Dan Scholz, Lochie Hardy, Nathan Doyle, Seb McVann, Steve Paulsen, Zac Elliott, Chathura Kaluthanthri, James Moore, Connor Southam, Deakin Murphy

PRS vs CMT Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper– Chathura Kaluthanthrige, Ali Nasar

Batsmen– Sam Heazlett (c), Keegan Oates, Lochie Hardy

Allrounders – Seb McVann (vc), Jano Coetzee, Caelan Maladay, Steve Paulsen

Bowlers – Charlie Thomas, Deakin Murphy

PRS vs CMT Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Chathura Kaluthanthrige

Batsmen– Sam Heazlett, Keegan Oates, Lochie Hardy (vc)

Allrounders – Seb McVann, Jano Coetzee, Caelan Maladay (c), Steve Paulsen

Bowlers – Charlie Thomas, Deakin Murphy, Jacob Wood

PRS vs CMT – Who will win?

Pirates will be the favourites to win the upcoming match against Comets.