RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 30th match of the current Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). This match is scheduled for Monday (April 15) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

In this article, we’ll provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between RCB and SRH. You’ll get RCB vs SRH Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our RCB vs SRH match prediction.

RCB vs SRH Match Preview:

With just one win from their first six games, RCB will be desperate for a win when they take on SRH. RCB need nothing less than an extraordinary turnaround in their fortunes to qualify for the playoffs and they just cannot afford more slipups.

A defeat in the upcoming game against SRH will all but seal their hopes of winning their first-ever IPL title. The Bengaluru-based outfit is on a four-match losing streak and will have to develop a spirited performance to get the better of SRH.

On the batting-friendly pitch of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the RCB bowlers must deliver against SRH’s power-hitters, or their team could lose another match in IPL 2024.

On the other hand, SRH has won three of their first five games and will be eyeing another crucial win to keep pace with the table toppers. In their last game, the Hyderabad-based outfit registered a thrilling 2-run win over Punjab Kings. With the momentum on their side, SRH will be looking to make the most of it,

IPL 2024 points table:

With three wins from five games, SRH are in the fifth spot in the points table. On the other hand, RCB are languishing at the bottom with just one win from six games. Rajasthan Royals are currently at the top of the table with five wins from six games.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 6 5 1 0 0 10 0.767 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 0 0 6 1.528 Chennai Super Kings 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.666 Lucknow Super Giants 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.436 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.344 Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.637 Mumbai Indians 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.073 Punjab Kings 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.218 Delhi Capitals 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.975 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.124

RCB vs SRH: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

RCB:

1st match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. 2nd match: Beat Punjab Kings by six wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by six wickets. 3rd match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. 4th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs. 5th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. 6th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

SRH:

1st match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs. 2nd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets. 4th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. 5th match: Beat Punjab Kings by two runs.

RCB vs SRH Match info:

Article Title RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru & Sunrisers Hyderabad Series name IPL 2024 Date 15Apr-24 Category RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Stadium M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

RCB vs SRH Head To Head record:

RCB SRH 22 Matches played 22 1o Won 12 12 Lost 10 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between RCB and SRH:

Ground Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad No Result Total Brabourne Stadium 0 1 0 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 0 0 1 M Chinnaswamy Stadium 5 2 0 7 Wankhede Stadium 1 0 0 1 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 0 1 0 1 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 2 6 0 8 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 0 2 0 2 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 0 0 1 Overall 10 12 0 22

RCB vs SRH Weather Report & Pitch Report:

RCB vs SRH Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 27°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 187

RCB Squad:

Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan

SRH squad:

Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Tanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan

Fantasy stats for RCB vs SRH:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all RCB players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain RCB F du Plessis Batter 10 7 0 0 RCB G Maxwell All Rounder 10 6 1 1 RCB K Sharma Bowler 10 6 0 0 RCB M Siraj Bowler 10 6 0 0 RCB V Kohli Batter 10 6 3 2 RCB C Green All Rounder 9 5 2 1 RCB R Patidar Batter 10 5 1 0 RCB A Rawat Wicket Keeper 10 4 0 0 RCB D Karthik Wicket Keeper 10 4 0 0 RCB L Ferguson Bowler 9 4 1 1 RCB S Prabhudessai Batter 10 4 0 0 RCB V Vijay Kumar Bowler 10 4 0 1 RCB A Deep Bowler 8 2 0 1 RCB M Dagar Bowler 8 2 0 0 RCB M Lomror Batter 10 2 0 1 RCB R Topley Bowler 4 2 0 0 RCB Y Dayal Bowler 9 2 0 0 RCB A Joseph Bowler 5 1 0 0 RCB W Jacks All Rounder 1 1 0 0 RCB H Sharma Bowler 2 0 0 0 RCB S Chauhan Batter 2 0 0 0 RCB T Curran Bowler 1 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all SRH players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain SRH H Klaasen Wicket Keeper 10 8 2 1 SRH M Jansen All Rounder 10 7 0 0 SRH P Cummins Bowler 10 7 0 0 SRH A Sharma Batter 10 6 0 1 SRH B Kumar Bowler 10 6 1 0 SRH T Natarajan Bowler 10 6 0 0 SRH M Agarwal Batter 10 5 0 0 SRH F Farooqi Bowler 7 4 0 0 SRH A Markram All Rounder 10 3 1 0 SRH A Samad Batter 10 3 0 0 SRH A Singh Wicket Keeper 4 3 0 0 SRH J Unadkat Bowler 10 3 0 0 SRH M Markande Bowler 10 3 0 0 SRH S Ahmed All Rounder 10 3 0 0 SRH R Tripathi Batter 10 2 0 0 SRH T Head Batter 4 2 0 0 SRH U Malik Bowler 10 2 0 0 SRH W Sundar All Rounder 10 2 1 0 SRH A Singh Bowler 2 1 0 0 SRH G Phillips Batter 5 1 0 0 SRH K Nitish Reddy All Rounder 4 1 1 0 SRH S Singh All Rounder 2 0 0 0

RCB vs SRH Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of RCB vs SRH for the 30th match of IPL 2024:

RCB Playing XI:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

RCB impact players:

Suyash Prabhudessai, Saurav Chauhan, Swapnil Singh, Rajan Kumar, Karn Sharma

SRH Playing XI:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

SRH impact players:

Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi

RCB and SRH team stats:

Player Players Stats (last match) Abhishek Sharma 16 runs Will Jacks 8 runs and 1 wicket Travis Head 21 runs Virat Kohli 3 runs Heinrich Klaasen 9 runs

Most runs and wickets for RCB and SRH in IPL 2024:

Most runs for RCB in IPL 2024 Virat Kohli – 319 runs Most wickets for RCB in IPL 2024 Yash Dayal – 5 wickets Most runs for SRH in IPL 2024 Heinrich Klaasen – 186 runs Most wickets for SRH in IPL 2024 Pat Cummins – 6 wickets

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Virat Kohli: With 316 runs, Virat Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer in the ongoing competition. RCB need him to score big in the upcoming game and the former skipper will be looking to deliver for his team again. In the last game, he was out for just 3 runs against MI and will be eyeing a big score.

With 316 runs, Virat Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer in the ongoing competition. RCB need him to score big in the upcoming game and the former skipper will be looking to deliver for his team again. In the last game, he was out for just 3 runs against MI and will be eyeing a big score. Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma has been very impressive with his power-hitting this season. Even in the last game against PBKS where he scored just 16 runs, he managed to hit two fours and a six. In six games so far, he has scored 177 runs at a staggering strike rate of more than 208.

Top Picks for RCB vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Will Jacks: Will Jacks made his debut in the IPL in the last game against MI. The England star, however, failed to make an impact with the bat as he was out for just eight runs. He will be looking to deliver in the upcoming game.

Will Jacks made his debut in the IPL in the last game against MI. The England star, however, failed to make an impact with the bat as he was out for just eight runs. He will be looking to deliver in the upcoming game. Travis Head: In four games so far, Travis Head has scored 133 runs. While the Australian has been getting the starts, he has failed to convert them into big scores since the half-century in his first game of the season. In the last game, he scored 21. Head will be looking to score big against his former team.

Budget Picks for RCB vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj has had a poor campaign in IPL 2024 so far. In six games, he has picked up four wickets and has an economy rate of over 10. The right-arm pacer is known for his ability to bounce back and RCB will be hoping that their star man finally delivers in the upcoming game.

Mohammed Siraj has had a poor campaign in IPL 2024 so far. In six games, he has picked up four wickets and has an economy rate of over 10. The right-arm pacer is known for his ability to bounce back and RCB will be hoping that their star man finally delivers in the upcoming game. Nitish Reddy: Nitish Reddy lived up to the expectations by playing a brilliant match-winning knock in the last game against PBKS. He scored 64 runs off 37 balls to help his team recover 100 for 5 and post 182. He will be looking to impress again.

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeepers Heinrich Klaasen Dinesh Karthik Batsmen Virat Kohli (c) Travis Head (vc) Faf du Plessis Abhishek Sharma Allrounders Aiden Markram Will Jacks Nitish Reddy Bowlers Pat Cummins Bhuvneshwar Kumar

RCB vs SRH Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers Heinrich Klaasen Batsmen Virat Kohli Travis Head Faf du Plessis Abhishek Sharma (c) Allrounders Aiden Markram Will Jacks (vc) Nitish Reddy Bowlers Pat Cummins Bhuvneshwar Kumar Reece Topley

RCB vs SRH Match Prediction Today:

With form and momentum on their side, SRH will start the game as favourites and are expected to beat RCB. The head-to-head record is also on SRH’s side. SRH have won 12 of the 22 games they have played against RCB so far and would be eyeing another win.