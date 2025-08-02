Rugby CC will be facing Pirates in the fourth game of the ECS T10 Gibraltar 2025. The match is scheduled to be played on Saturday (August 2) at Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest RGC vs PIR Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Gibraltar 2025.

SLG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: Rugby CC vs Pirates

Date: August 2, 2025

Timing: 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

RGC vs PIR Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

The upcoming game will be the second match for both the teams in the ongoing tournament. Pirates faced Sloggers in the tournament-opener and lost that match by 55 runs. Set a target of 154 runs, they could score only 98 runs in the allotted 10 overs. They will be eager to win the upcoming match and open their account.

Unlike the Pirates, Rugby CC have started their campaign with a win. They faced Gaming CC in their tournament-opener and won it by 49 runs. After posting 120/3 in 10 overs, Rugby CC restricted Gaming CC to 71/4. With winning momentum on their side, Rugby CC will be eyeing another win.

RGC vs PIR Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match is the first match between the two teams in the ongoing tournament.

RGC vs PIR Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 29 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted overcast conditions during the match.

The pitch is set to be a balanced one. The average first innings total if 129 runs.

RGC vs PIR Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

Rugby CC Playing 11:

Kayron Stagno, Robert Azopardi, Christopher Gomila, Iain Latin, Louis Bruce, Vikram Rajendran, Dylan Taylor, Alexander Hillman (wk), Lucas Goulding, Mohamed Roshan, Samarth Bodha

Pirates Playing 11:

James Attwood, Robin Petrie, Amit Malhotra, Ben Wood, Brent Kay, Kieron Ferrary, David Robeson, Harry Pile (wk), Alex Sawyer, Kenroy Nestor, Richard Hainsworth

RGC vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Harry Pile

– Harry Pile Batsmen – Kayron Stagno, Adetayo Atoloye, Robin Petrie

– Kayron Stagno, Adetayo Atoloye, Robin Petrie Allrounders – Iain Latin (vc), Kabir Mirpuri (c), Kieron Ferrary

– Iain Latin (vc), Kabir Mirpuri (c), Kieron Ferrary Bowlers – Kenroy Nestor, Mohamed Roshan, Richard Cunningham, Samarth Bodha

RGC vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Harry Pile

– Harry Pile Batsmen – Kayron Stagno (vc), Adetayo Atoloye, Robin Petrie (c)

– Kayron Stagno (vc), Adetayo Atoloye, Robin Petrie (c) Allrounders – Iain Latin, Kabir Mirpuri, Ben Wood

– Iain Latin, Kabir Mirpuri, Ben Wood Bowlers – Kenroy Nestor, Mohamed Roshan, Richard Cunningham, Ashish Gianani

RGC vs PIR – Who will win?

Rugby CC will be the favourites to win the upcoming match against Pirates.