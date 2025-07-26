Romania will be facing Luxembourg in the 4th game of the ongoing Budapest Cup 2025. The match is scheduled to be played on July 26 at GB Oval, Szodliget.

With the match set to start in a few hours, get the latest and best ROM vs LUX Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricekt tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming contest of the Budapest Cup 2025.

ROM vs LUX – Match details:

Match: Romania vs Luxembourg

Date: July 26, 2025

Timing: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget

ROM vs LUX Match Preview:

The upcoming game will be Romania’s last league game of the tournament. They will be desperate to win the match in order to boost their chances of qualifying for the final. Romania are currently at the second spot in the points table with one win and one loss.

They began their campaign with a 7-wicket loss against Austria before beating Hungary by 10 wickets. On the other hand, Luxembourg are languishing at the bottom of the points table after facing defeat in the only game that they have played so far. Luxembourg began their campaign with a crushing 70-run loss against Hungary and will be desperate to turn things around.

ROM vs LUX – Head-to-head record:

The upcoming game is the first meeting between the two teams in the ongoing tournament.

ROM vs LUX Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 29-30 degree Celsius during the match.

The conditions are likely to be overcast.

Batsmen are expected to find more support from the pitch. The average first innings total is around 161 runs.

ROM vs LUX Playing 11s (Predicted):

Romania Playing 11:

Taranjeet Singh, Adrian Lascu, Ramesh Satheesan, Vasu Saini (c), MD Ariyan, Muhammad Moiz, Rajendra Pisal (wk), Shantanu Vashisht, Ali Hussain, Luca Petre, Manmeet Koli

Luxembourg Playing 11:

Shiv Karan Gill (c), Timothy Barker, Advyth Manepalli (wk), Mayank Nagayach, Vikram Vijh, Anoop Orsu, Kamal Soukhiya, Girish Venkateswaran, Amit Halbhavi, Sareer Shah, Milad Momand

ROM vs LUX Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Advyth Manepalli

– Advyth Manepalli Batsmen – Taranjit Singh (c), Ramesh Sathesan, Timothy Barker (vc)

– Taranjit Singh (c), Ramesh Sathesan, Timothy Barker (vc) Allrounders – Girish Venkateswaran, Vasu Saini, Adrian Lascu

– Girish Venkateswaran, Vasu Saini, Adrian Lascu Bowlers – Ankush Nanda, Manmeet Koli, Sareer Shah, Saad Vashisht

ROM vs LUX Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Advyth Manepalli

– Advyth Manepalli Batsmen – Taranjit Singh, Ramesh Sathesan (c), Timothy Barker

– Taranjit Singh, Ramesh Sathesan (c), Timothy Barker Allrounders – Girish Venkateswaran, Vasu Saini, Vikram Vijh

– Girish Venkateswaran, Vasu Saini, Vikram Vijh Bowlers – Ankush Nanda, Manmeet Koli (vc), Sareer Shah, Ali Hussain

ROM vs LUX – Who will win?

The momentum is with Romania and they will be favourites to win the forthcoming game.