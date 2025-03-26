RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be locking horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the sixth game of the ongoing IPL 2025. The game is scheduled to be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday (March 26).

With both the teams all set for their second game of the season, we are providing a comprehensive coverage of all the RR vs KKR Dream11 predictions. The coverage includes team suggestions, captain and vice-captain choices, players to avoid, and a detailed match preview.

RR vs KKR Match Info – Match 6, IPL 2025:

Match RR vs KKR, Match 6, IPL 2025 Date & Time 26 March 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Match 6, IPL 2025:

RR vs KKR, Match Preview:

RR and KKR will be keen to open their account in IPL 2025 after losing their first games of the season. RR suffered a 44-run loss at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first game. Batting first, SRH posted a huge total of 286/6 in 20 overs with Ishan Kishan scoring a century and Travis Head scoring a fifty.

In reply, RR came up with a commendable effort but the target was just too big to chase down. In the end, the Rajasthan-based outfit finished their innings on 242/6 with Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel scoring fifties.

KKR, on the other hand, suffered a crushing 7-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament-opener. The defending champions scored 174/8 in 20 overs before RCB chased down the total inside 17 overs by losing only three wickets.

RR vs KKR, Head-to-Head record:

RR and KKR have played 30 games against each other in the IPL so far. Both the teams have won 14 games each while two matches ended in no result.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost RR 30 14 14 KKR 30 14 14

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Key Factors to Consider

Pitch Conditions:

The pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is expected to be flat and favour batters more.

Weather Conditions:

There is no prediction of rain in Guwahati on the match day. So, the RR vs KKR match is unlikely to be interrupted by rain.

Temperature is expected to hover in mid and early 20s during the entire match.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

RR Playing 11:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sanju Samson

Nitish Rana

Riyan Parag (c)

Dhruv Jurel (wk)

Shubham Dubey

Shimron Hetmyer

Jofra Archer

Maheesh Theekshana

Tushar Deshpande

Sandeep Sharma

KKR Playing 11:

Quinton de Kock (wk)

Venkatesh Iyer

Ajinkya Rahane (c)

Rinku Singh

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Sunil Narine

Andre Russell

Ramandeep Singh

Anrich Nortje

Harshit Rana

Varun Chakaravarthy

Hot Picks for RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Captaincy Picks:

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson is once again set to play the game only as a batsman. The onus will be on him to give his team a good start with the bat. In the previous game against SRH, he scored 66 runs off 37 balls.

Sanju Samson is once again set to play the game only as a batsman. The onus will be on him to give his team a good start with the bat. In the previous game against SRH, he scored 66 runs off 37 balls. Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine will be keen to make an impact with both bat and ball. In the last game, he scored 44 runs in addition to taking 1 wicket for 27 runs off his 4 overs.

Top Picks:

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to impress with the bat in the previous game against SRH, scoring only 1. He has played some memorable knocks against KKR in the past and will be eyeing another one.

Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to impress with the bat in the previous game against SRH, scoring only 1. He has played some memorable knocks against KKR in the past and will be eyeing another one. Ajinkya Rahane: The KKR captain was the best batsman of his team in the last match, scoring 56 runs off just 31 balls. He will look to lead the team from the front once again.

Budget Picks:

Shimron Hetmyer: The onus to finish the games this season for RR is on Shimron Hetmyer. In the previous game against SRH, the West Indies star 42 off just 23 balls.

The onus to finish the games this season for RR is on Shimron Hetmyer. In the previous game against SRH, the West Indies star 42 off just 23 balls. Quinton de Kock: One of the best white-ball openers in the world, de Kock could not deliver with the bat on his KKR debut. He was out for just 4 in the last game against RCB and will be looking to make amends.

RR vs KKR – Captain and Vice-captain Choices:

Captain – Sanju Samson and Sunil Narine

Vice-captain – Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ajinkya Rahane

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – Sanju Samson, Quinton de Kock, Dhruv Jurel

– Sanju Samson, Quinton de Kock, Dhruv Jurel Batsmen – Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc), Ajinkya Rahane

– Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc), Ajinkya Rahane Allrounders – Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell, Riyan Parag

– Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell, Riyan Parag Bowlers – Varun Chakravarthy, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – Sanju Samson (c), Dhruv Jurel

– Sanju Samson (c), Dhruv Jurel Batsmen – Yashasvi Jaiswal, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (vc)

– Yashasvi Jaiswal, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (vc) Allrounders – Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Riyan Parag

– Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Riyan Parag Bowlers – Varun Chakravarthy, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 6, IPL 2025 Players to Avoid:

Akash Madhwal

Rovman Powell

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 6, IPL 2025 Expert Advice:

SL captaincy choice – Sunil Narine

GL captaincy choice – Sanju Samson

Punt picks – Quinton de Kock and Venkatesh Iyer

RR vs KKR Match Winner Prediction:

RR will be the slight favourites for the upcoming game and are expected to beat KKR at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.