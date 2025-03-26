RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be locking horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the sixth game of the ongoing IPL 2025. The game is scheduled to be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday (March 26).
With both the teams all set for their second game of the season, we are providing a comprehensive coverage of all the RR vs KKR Dream11 predictions. The coverage includes team suggestions, captain and vice-captain choices, players to avoid, and a detailed match preview.
RR vs KKR Match Info – Match 6, IPL 2025:
|Match
|RR vs KKR, Match 6, IPL 2025
|Date & Time
|26 March 2025, 07:30 PM (IST)
|Venue
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|Tournament
|Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025)
|Live Streaming and live telecast
|JioHotstar and Star Sports
RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Match 6, IPL 2025:
RR vs KKR, Match Preview:
RR and KKR will be keen to open their account in IPL 2025 after losing their first games of the season. RR suffered a 44-run loss at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first game. Batting first, SRH posted a huge total of 286/6 in 20 overs with Ishan Kishan scoring a century and Travis Head scoring a fifty.
In reply, RR came up with a commendable effort but the target was just too big to chase down. In the end, the Rajasthan-based outfit finished their innings on 242/6 with Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel scoring fifties.
KKR, on the other hand, suffered a crushing 7-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament-opener. The defending champions scored 174/8 in 20 overs before RCB chased down the total inside 17 overs by losing only three wickets.
RR vs KKR, Head-to-Head record:
RR and KKR have played 30 games against each other in the IPL so far. Both the teams have won 14 games each while two matches ended in no result.
|Team
|Matches Played
|Matches Won
|Matches Lost
|RR
|30
|14
|14
|KKR
|30
|14
|14
RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Key Factors to Consider
Pitch Conditions:
The pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is expected to be flat and favour batters more.
Weather Conditions:
- There is no prediction of rain in Guwahati on the match day. So, the RR vs KKR match is unlikely to be interrupted by rain.
- Temperature is expected to hover in mid and early 20s during the entire match.
RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
RR Playing 11:
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
- Sanju Samson
- Nitish Rana
- Riyan Parag (c)
- Dhruv Jurel (wk)
- Shubham Dubey
- Shimron Hetmyer
- Jofra Archer
- Maheesh Theekshana
- Tushar Deshpande
- Sandeep Sharma
KKR Playing 11:
- Quinton de Kock (wk)
- Venkatesh Iyer
- Ajinkya Rahane (c)
- Rinku Singh
- Angkrish Raghuvanshi
- Sunil Narine
- Andre Russell
- Ramandeep Singh
- Anrich Nortje
- Harshit Rana
- Varun Chakaravarthy
Hot Picks for RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:
Captaincy Picks:
- Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson is once again set to play the game only as a batsman. The onus will be on him to give his team a good start with the bat. In the previous game against SRH, he scored 66 runs off 37 balls.
- Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine will be keen to make an impact with both bat and ball. In the last game, he scored 44 runs in addition to taking 1 wicket for 27 runs off his 4 overs.
Top Picks:
- Yashasvi Jaiswal: Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to impress with the bat in the previous game against SRH, scoring only 1. He has played some memorable knocks against KKR in the past and will be eyeing another one.
- Ajinkya Rahane: The KKR captain was the best batsman of his team in the last match, scoring 56 runs off just 31 balls. He will look to lead the team from the front once again.
Budget Picks:
- Shimron Hetmyer: The onus to finish the games this season for RR is on Shimron Hetmyer. In the previous game against SRH, the West Indies star 42 off just 23 balls.
- Quinton de Kock: One of the best white-ball openers in the world, de Kock could not deliver with the bat on his KKR debut. He was out for just 4 in the last game against RCB and will be looking to make amends.
RR vs KKR – Captain and Vice-captain Choices:
- Captain – Sanju Samson and Sunil Narine
- Vice-captain – Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ajinkya Rahane
RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team 1:
- Wicketkeepers – Sanju Samson, Quinton de Kock, Dhruv Jurel
- Batsmen – Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc), Ajinkya Rahane
- Allrounders – Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell, Riyan Parag
- Bowlers – Varun Chakravarthy, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande
RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team 2:
- Wicketkeepers – Sanju Samson (c), Dhruv Jurel
- Batsmen – Yashasvi Jaiswal, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (vc)
- Allrounders – Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Riyan Parag
- Bowlers – Varun Chakravarthy, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande
RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 6, IPL 2025 Players to Avoid:
- Akash Madhwal
- Rovman Powell
RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 6, IPL 2025 Expert Advice:
- SL captaincy choice – Sunil Narine
- GL captaincy choice – Sanju Samson
- Punt picks – Quinton de Kock and Venkatesh Iyer
RR vs KKR Match Winner Prediction:
RR will be the slight favourites for the upcoming game and are expected to beat KKR at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.