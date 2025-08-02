Rays will take on Magic in the third match of the Mackay T20 2025. The match will be played on Saturday (August 2) at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest RYS vs MGC Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the Mackay T20 2025.

RYS vs MGC Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: Rays vs Magic

Date: August 2, 2025

Timing: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

RYS vs MGC Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

After both the games on August 1 were cancelled, Rays and Magic will be hoping that they get to play on Saturday. Both the teams will b opening their campaign with the upcoming game and will be eager to begin with a victory.

The Rays have the likes of Darryn Dyer, Jonathan Wells, and Josh Creevey in their batting lineup. For the bowling department, they have the likes of former Australia cricketer Ben Laughlin and Blake Maher.

On the other hand, Magic have the likes of Ashton Muir, Shobit Singh, and Harry McCarthy as their batsmen and Chad Soper and Jackson Smith as the main bowlers.

RYS vs MGC Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match is the first match between the two teams in the ongoing tournament.

RYS vs MGC Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 14 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted a clear sky.

The pitch is set to favour the batters.

RYS vs MGC Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

Rays Playing 11:

Darryn Dyer, Jonathan Wells, Josh Creevey, Mason Kohler, Mitch Doolan, Noah McFadyen, Steven McGriffin, Yuvraj Sharma, Raveesh Srivasta, Ben Laughlin, Blake Maher

Magic Playing 11:

Ashton Muir, Harry McCarthy, Shobit Singh, Chad Soper, Josh Olliver, Param Uppal, Will Noffke, Brandon Faber, Angus Tolhurst, Jackson Smith, Nick Fletcher

RYS vs MGC Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Michael McNamara, Raveen Srivastava

Batsmen– Addy Grewal (c), Ben Cooper, Jonathan Wells (vc), Ben Maher

Allrounders – Mohammad Irfan, Mason Kohler, Presto White, Josh Creevey

Bowler – Ben Laughlin

RYS vs MGC Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Michael McNamara, Raveen Srivastava

Batsmen – Addy Grewal, Ben Cooper (c), Jonathan Wells

Allrounders – Mohammad Irfan, Mason Kohler, Presto White, Josh Creevey

Bowlers – Ben Laughlin (vc), Kai Brunker

RYS vs MGC – Who will win?

Rays will be the favourites to win the forthcoming match against Magic.