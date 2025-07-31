South Africa Champions (SA Champs) will take on Australia Champions (AUS Champs) in the second semifinal of the ongoing World Championship of Legends 2025. The game is scheduled to be played on Thursday (July 31 ) at Edgbaston, Birmingham,

Ahead of the match, get all the latest SA Champs vs AUS Champs Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the World Championship of Legends 2025.

SA Champs vs AUS Champs Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions

Date: July 31, 2025

Timing: 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

SA Champs vs AUS Champs Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

South Africa qualified for the semifinal after finishing second in the points table. They began their campaign with a bowl-out win over West Indies before thrashing defending champions India by 88 runs. It was followed by a 10-wicket win over England before they suffered their first defeat of the tournament when Pakistan beat them by 31 runs.

South Africa, however, were quick to bounce back as they thrashed Australia by 95 runs to return to winning ways.

On the other hand, Australia Champions finished at the third spot in the points table with two wins and as many defeats. Their first game against England was washed out before they beat West Indies and India. However, those two wins were followed by losses against Pakistan and South Africa.

SA Champs vs AUS Champs Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match is the second match between South Africa Champions and Australia Champions in the ongoing tournament. In the league stage, they played one game against each other and South Africa had won it by 95 runs.

SA Champs vs AUS Champs Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 23 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted a cloudy sky.

The pitch is set to favour the batters. The average first innings total is around 186 runs.

SA Champs vs AUS Champs Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

South Africa Champions Playing 11:

JJ Smuts, Henry Davids, AB de Villiers, Sarel Erwee, JP Duminy, Jacques Rudolph, Morne van Wyk (wk), Aaron Phangiso (c), Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier, Imran Tahir

Australia Champions Playing 11:

Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, D’Arcy Short, Ben Dunk (wk), Dan Christian, Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Peter Siddle, Brett Lee (c), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Steve O’Keefe, John Hastings

SA Champs vs AUS Champs Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Ben Dunk

– Ben Dunk Batsmen – AB de Villiers (c), Chris Lynn (vc), Shaun Marsh

– AB de Villiers (c), Chris Lynn (vc), Shaun Marsh Allrounders – Daniel Christian, D’Arcy Short, Wayne Parnell, JP Duminy, JJ Smuts

– Daniel Christian, D’Arcy Short, Wayne Parnell, JP Duminy, JJ Smuts Bowlers – Peter Siddle, Imran Tahir

SA Champs vs AUS Champs Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Ben Dunk

– Ben Dunk Batsmen – AB de Villiers, Chris Lynn

– AB de Villiers, Chris Lynn Allrounders – Daniel Christian, D’Arcy Short (vc), Wayne Parnell, JP Duminy, JJ Smuts (c)

– Daniel Christian, D’Arcy Short (vc), Wayne Parnell, JP Duminy, JJ Smuts (c) Bowlers – Peter Siddle, Imran Tahir, Brett Lee

SA Champs vs AUS Champs – Who will win?

South Africa have been one of the best performing teams in the tournament so far. They have already defeated Australia once and will be the favourites to win the semifinal as well.