Sarawak and Penang will be taking on each other in the fourth game of the ongoing Malaysia T20 Championship 2025. The match is scheduled to be played on Friday (August 1) at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest SAR vs PEN Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the Malaysia T20 Championship 2025.

SAR vs PEN Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: Sarawak vs Penang

Date: August 1, 2025

Timing: 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

SAR vs PEN Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

Both Sarawak and Penang will be opening their campaign in the ongoing tournament when they face each other in the upcoming match. Both the teams will be eager to win the game in order to start their campaign on a winning note.

Sarawak have the likes of Fikri Makram, Hamzah Panggi, and Mohammad Haaiqal on their side. On the other hand, Penang have the likes of Rajkumar Rajendran, Vishvaruben Kumar, and Syed Junaid Khan in their squad.

SAR vs PEN Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match is the first match between the two teams in the ongoing tournament. In the past, both the teams have played 7 T20s against each other. Out of those 7 games, Sarawak have won 4 while Penang have won 3.

SAR vs PEN Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 30 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted rain during the match.

The pitch is set to be a balanced one. The average first innings total if 137 runs.

SAR vs PEN Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

Sarawak Playing 11:

Fikri Makram, MD Ashik Alom, MD Sohel Rana, Nazril Rahman, Aairen Alam Kit, Hamzah Panggi, Kenny Yang Cheng, Abdul Shakoor, Mohammad Haaiqal, Mohammad Hariz Sulhie, Mohammad Zafran Hafizan

Penang Playing 11:

Isaac Maniam, Rajkumar Rajendran, Riknesh Jayagobal, Eddmond Savari, Isaac Peter, Mohamed Fawazudeen, Vishvaruben Kumar, Belvran Edward, Glifford Albones, Hazrat Bilal, Syed Junaid Khan

SAR vs PEN Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Abdul Sher Shakoor

– Abdul Sher Shakoor Batsmen – Fikri Makram, Issac Kumar-Maniam, Raj Kumar Rajendran

– Fikri Makram, Issac Kumar-Maniam, Raj Kumar Rajendran Allrounders – Peter Issac (vc), Aairen-Alem Chew-Chun Kit, Kenny Kuan-Yang Cheng (c)

– Peter Issac (vc), Aairen-Alem Chew-Chun Kit, Kenny Kuan-Yang Cheng (c) Bowlers – Syed Junaid Khan, Hazrat Bilal, Mohammad Hariz-Afnan Suluie, Mohammad Zafran-Hafizan Abdullah

SAR vs PEN Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Abdul Sher Shakir

– Abdul Sher Shakir Batsmen – Fikri Makram (vc), Issac Kumar Manivannan, Raj Kumar Rajendran (c)

– Fikri Makram (vc), Issac Kumar Manivannan, Raj Kumar Rajendran (c) Allrounders – Peter Issac, Aairen-Alem Chew-Chung Kit, Hamzah Bin-Panggi

– Peter Issac, Aairen-Alem Chew-Chung Kit, Hamzah Bin-Panggi Bowlers – Syed Junaid Khan, Hazrat Bilal, Mohammad Hariz-Afnan Suluie, Loqman Hakim-Mohd-Nizan

SAR vs PEN – Who will win?

Sarawak be the favourites to win the upcoming game against Penang.