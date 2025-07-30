The last league game of the ongoing Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 will see Speen Ghar Tigers locking horns against Boost Defenders. The match will be played on Wednesday (July 30) at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest SG vs BOS Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2025.

SG vs BOS Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: Speen Ghar Tigers vs Boost Defenders

Date: July 30, 2025

Timing: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium.

SG vs BOS Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

Both Speen Ghar Tigers and Boost Defenders have already been knocked out of the tournament. The Tigers are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with just 2 wins from 7 games. They will be looking to win their final league to not only bow out of the tournament on a good note but also avoid a last-place finish.

On the other hand, Boost Defenders are at the third spot in the points table but they will not be able to qualify for the final no matter what happens in the match. They have 3 wins from 7 games and will be looking to end their campaign on a winning note.

SG vs BOS Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match will be the second contest between the two teams in the ongoing tournament. In the first meeting, Boost Defenders had inflicted a 65-run defeat on Speen Ghar Tigers.

SG vs BOS Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 34-35 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted a sunny day.

The pitch is set to favour the batters. The average first innings total is 182 runs.

SG vs BOS Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

Speen Ghar Tigers Playing 11:

Zubaid Akbari, Hazratullah Zazai, Yousuf Shah, Rahmat Shah, Darwish Rasooli, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Rashid Khan (c), Lsmat Alam, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Dawlat Zadran, Fareed Ahmad, Zahir Khan

Boost Defenders Playing 11:

Ibrahim Zadran (c), Bilal Ahmad, Najibullah Zadran, Allah Noor, Haji Murad Muradi (wk), Karim Janat, Arab Gul, Abdul Rahman, Bashir Ahmad, Azim Zadran, Wahidullah Zadran, Mohammad Akram

SG vs BOS Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Ikram Alikhil

– Ikram Alikhil Batsmen – Najibullah Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai

– Najibullah Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai Allrounders – Karim Janat (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Imran Alam

– Karim Janat (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Imran Alam Bowlers – Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Gul

SG vs BOS Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Ikram Alikhil

– Ikram Alikhil Batsmen – Najibullah Zadran, Darwish Rasooli (vc), Ibrahim Zadran (c)

– Najibullah Zadran, Darwish Rasooli (vc), Ibrahim Zadran (c) Allrounders – Karim Janat, Rahmat Shah, Imran Alam

– Karim Janat, Rahmat Shah, Imran Alam Bowlers – Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Gul, Zahir Khan

SG vs BOS – Who will win?

Boost Defenders have already defeated Speen Ghar Tigers once in the ongoing tournament and will be the favourites to win the upcoming game also.