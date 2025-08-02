Sloggers will be facing Pirates in the opening game of the ECS T10 Gibraltar 2025. The match is scheduled to be played on Saturday (August 2) at Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest SLG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Gibraltar 2025.

SLG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: Sloggers vs Pirates

Date: August 2, 2025

Timing: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

SLG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

The ECS T10 Gibraltar 2025 will get underway with the match between Sloggers and Pirates. Apart from the Sloggers and Pirates, Gaming CC and Rugby CC will also compete in the tournament. The competition will have a total of 13 matches.

The Sloggers will be relying on the likes of Akila Rathnayake, Bryan Zammit, and Matt Williams. For the Pirates, the key players will be David Robeson, Ben Wood, and Alex Sawyer.

SLG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match is the first match between the two teams in the ongoing tournament. In the past, they have played two games and both the matches were won by the Sloggers.

SLG vs PIR Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 32 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted overcast conditions during the match.

The pitch is set to be a balanced one. The average first innings total if 125 runs.

SLG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

Sloggers Playing 11:

Akila Rathnayake, Charles Harrison, Ravi Thakare, Bryan Zammit, Dylan Henshall, Maanav Nayak, Mark Bacarese, Andrew James (WK), Egan Dantis, James Scott, Matt Williams

Pirates Playing 11:

David Robeson, James Attwood, Robin Petrie, Amit Malhotra, Ben Wood, Brent Kay, Kieron Ferrary, Harry Pile (WK), Alex Sawyer, Kenroy Nestor, Richard Hainsworth

SLG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Andrew James Cromn

– Andrew James Cromn Batsmen – Robin Petrie, Jim Attwood, Charles Harrison

– Robin Petrie, Jim Attwood, Charles Harrison Allrounders – Dylan Henshall (c), Jaime Riley (vc), Kieron Ferrary

– Dylan Henshall (c), Jaime Riley (vc), Kieron Ferrary Bowlers – Matt Williams, Kenroy Nestor, Jawwad Bokhari, Richard Lake

SLG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Andrew James Croxford

– Andrew James Croxford Batsmen – Robin Petrie (vc), Jim Attwood (c), Charles Harrison

– Robin Petrie (vc), Jim Attwood (c), Charles Harrison Allrounders – Dylan Henshall, Kieron Ferrary, Ben Wood

– Dylan Henshall, Kieron Ferrary, Ben Wood Bowlers – Matt Williams, Kenroy Nestor, Jawwad Bokhari, Richard Cunningham

SLG vs PIR – Who will win?

Sloggers are expected to win the upcoming match against Pirates.