South Africa vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction: In the second semifinal of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, New Zealand will be facing South Africa. The game is scheduled to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday (March 5).

The winner of the second semifinal will face either India or Australia in the title-decider. So, ahead of the huge clash, we are providing a comprehensive coverage of all the Dream11 predictions. The coverage includes team suggestions, captain and vice-captain choices, players to avoid, and a detailed match preview.

Whether you are playing in a Grand League or Small League, this guide will help you create a team that is capable of challenging for the top prize.

South Africa vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Semifinal 2, ICC Champions Trophy 2025:

South Africa vs New Zealand, Match Preview:

South Africa have done well in the last two ICC events and will be keen to continue the same run. In 2023, they qualified for the semifinal of the ODI World Cup before making it to the final of the T20 World Cup in 2024.

The Proteas are on course to play the final of the ongoing tournament as well. The Temba Bavuma-led side is unbeaten in the competition and will be fancying its chances of beating New Zealand. In the group stage, South Africa defeated Afghanistan and England with ease while their game against Australia was washed out.

On the other hand, New Zealand are not unbeaten in the competition anymore. The Black Caps started their campaign with wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh before being outplayed by India. The Mitchell Santner-led side will be looking to get back to winning ways as they eye a place in the final.

South Africa vs New Zealand – Head-to-Head record:

South Africa and New Zealand have played 73 ODIs against each other so far. Of those 73 games, South Africa have won 42, New Zealand have won 26 while 5 matches ended in no result.

South Africa vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction – Key Factors to Consider

Pitch Conditions:

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is expected to be a batting pitch. The venue has traditionally been a batsmen’s paradise and the upcoming game also promises to be a high-scoring contest. The average first innings total at the venue is more than 250 runs.

Weather Conditions:

There is no prediction for rain in Lahore on the game day. The temperature will also be pleasant throughout the game. The temperature in the first half of the game will be in early 20s. After the sunset, the temperature is likely to hover between 15-20 degree Celsius.

South Africa vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Playing XI

Ryan Rickelton

Temba Bavuma (c)

Rassie van der Dussen

Aiden Markram

Heinrich Klaasen (wk)

David Miller

Wiaan Mulder

Marco Jansen

Keshav Maharaj

Kagiso Rabada

Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand Playing XI

Will Young

Rachin Ravindra

Kane Williamson

Daryl Mitchell

Tom Latham (wk)

Glenn Phillips

Michael Bracewell

Mitchell Santner (c)

Matt Henry

Kyle Jamieson

William O’Rourke

Hot Picks for SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Captaincy Picks:

Rachin Ravindra – The New Zealand opener has a brilliant track record in the subcontinent. While he was out for only 6 in the last game against India, he had scored a century against Bangladesh earlier in the competition.

– The New Zealand opener has a brilliant track record in the subcontinent. While he was out for only 6 in the last game against India, he had scored a century against Bangladesh earlier in the competition. Heinrich Klaasen – One of the best batsmen in the world at present, Heinrich Klaasen could make a huge difference in the game. He is known for his aggressive batting against spin and can change the course of a match in a matter of few overs. He also scored a quickfire fifty in the last game against England.

Top Picks:

Kane Williamson – New Zealand’s most reliable batsman will be looking to lead the charge with the bat for his team. In the last game against India, he scored a fighting 81 runs and will eye another big score.

– New Zealand’s most reliable batsman will be looking to lead the charge with the bat for his team. In the last game against India, he scored a fighting 81 runs and will eye another big score. Marco Jansen – Marco Jansen can contribute with both bat and ball. In the last game, he rocked England by taking 3 wickets inside the powerplay and will be eyeing a similar impact against New Zealand as well. Jansen can also hit the ball a long way when needed.

Budget Picks:

Ryan Rickelton: Ryan Rickelton is set to open the innings for South Africa and will have ample time to make a difference. He scored a century against Afghanistan earlier in the tournament and will look to score big once again.

Ryan Rickelton is set to open the innings for South Africa and will have ample time to make a difference. He scored a century against Afghanistan earlier in the tournament and will look to score big once again. Glenn Phillips: Glenn Phillips has looked in good touch with the bat in recent times. Last month, he scored a match-winning century against Pakistan during the tri-series and recently scored a fifty against the same side in the first game of the ongoing Champions Trophy.

SA vs NZ – Captain and Vice-captain Choices:

Captain – Rachin Ravindra and Heinrich Klaasen

Vice-captain – Marco Jansen and Kane Williamson

South Africa vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers– Heinrich Klaasen, Ryan Rickelton, Tom Latham

Batsmen – Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra (c), Rassie van der Dussen

Allrounders – Marco Jansen (vc), Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers – Matt Henry, Kagiso Rabada

South Africa vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper– Heinrich Klaasen (c), Ryan Rickelton

Batsmen – Kane Williamson (vc), Rachin Ravindra, Rassie van der Dussen

Allrounders – Marco Jansen, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers – Matt Henry, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj

SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today Match 1st Semi-Final ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Players to Avoid:

Daryl Mitchell

Tristan Stubbs

SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today Match – 2nd Semifinal ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Expert Advice:

SL captaincy choice – Rachin Ravindra

GL captaincy choice – Heinrich Klaasen

Punt picks – Keshav Maharaj and Tom Latham

SA vs NZ Match Winner Prediction:

South Africa have the winning momentum with them and they are expected to win the upcoming game.