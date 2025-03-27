SRH vs LSG Dream 11 prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be facing each other in the seventh game of the ongoing IPL 2025. The match will be played on Thursday (March 27) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

With both the teams all set for their second game of the season, we are providing a comprehensive coverage of all the SRH vs LSG Dream11 predictions. The coverage includes team suggestions, captain and vice-captain choices, players to avoid, and a detailed match preview.

SRH vs LSG Match Info – Match 7, IPL 2025:

Match SRH vs LSG, Match 7, IPL 2025 Date & Time 27 March 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Match 7, IPL 2025:

SRH vs LSG, Match Preview:

SRH and LSG have started their campaign in IPL 2025 in a contrasting fashion. While SRH won their season-opener, LSG suffered a heartbreaking defeat in theirs.

SRH beat Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs to get their campaign underway. Batting first, SRH scored 286/6 with Ishan Kishan scoring a century and Travis Head scoring a fifty. In reply, the Royals scored 242/6.

LSG, on the other hand, scored 209/8 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals. With the ball, LSG had reduced DC to 65/5 but still ended up losing the game.

SRH vs LSG, Head-to-Head record:

SRH and LSG have played four games against each other so far. SRH have managed to win only one of the four games while LSG have won the other three.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost SRH 04 01 03 LSG 04 03 01

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Key Factors to Consider

Pitch Conditions:

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is set to be a flat one with nothing for the bowlers. Batsmen are expected to have the upper hand once again.

Weather Conditions:

The weather forecast has not predicted any rain in Hyderabad on the match day.

Temperature is expected to hover in early 30s during the entire match.

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

SRH Playing 11:

Travis Head

Abhishek Sharma

Ishan Kishan

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Heinrich Klaasen (wk)

Aniket Verma

Abhinav Manohar

Pat Cummins (c)

Simarjeet Singh

Harshal Patel

Mohammed Shami

LSG Playing 11:

Aiden Markram

Mitchell Marsh

Nicholas Pooran

Ayush Badoni

Rishabh Pant (c & wk)

David Miller

Digvesh Rathi

Shahbaz Ahmed

Shardul Thakur

Ravi Bishnoi

Manimaran Siddharth

Hot Picks for SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Captaincy Picks:

Travis Head: The in-form SRH opener scored a brilliant fifty in the last game against RR and will be looking to impress with the bat again.

The in-form SRH opener scored a brilliant fifty in the last game against RR and will be looking to impress with the bat again. Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan began his campaign in IPL 2025 with a sublime century. With form on his side, he will be keen to extend his run-scoring streak.

Top Picks:

Nicholas Pooran: The LSG star has opened his campaign with a whirlwind knock, smashing 75 runs off just 30 balls in the last game against DC. Will be eyeing another impactful outing.

The LSG star has opened his campaign with a whirlwind knock, smashing 75 runs off just 30 balls in the last game against DC. Will be eyeing another impactful outing. Abhishek Sharma: The India star got the start in the last game against RR but could not capitalise on it. He will be looking to make amends in the upcoming game.

Budget Picks:

Ravi Bishnoi: A quality leg-spinner, Ravi Bishnoi will be fancying his chances against SRH batsmen who are expected to be highly aggressive.

A quality leg-spinner, Ravi Bishnoi will be fancying his chances against SRH batsmen who are expected to be highly aggressive. Shahbaz Ahmed: Having played for SRH last season, Shahbaz Ahmed is well aware of the conditions in Hyderabad. He can play a crucial role with both bat and ball in the upcoming game.

SRH vs LSG – Captain and Vice-captain Choices:

Captain – Travis Head and Ishan Kishan

Vice-captain – Nicholas Pooran and Abhishek Sharma

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – Heinrich Klaasen, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan

– Heinrich Klaasen, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan Batsmen – Travis Head (c), Mitchell Marsh

– Travis Head (c), Mitchell Marsh Allrounders – Abhishek Sharma (vc), Aiden Markram, K Nitish Reddy

– Abhishek Sharma (vc), Aiden Markram, K Nitish Reddy Bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran (vc), Ishan Kishan (c)

– Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran (vc), Ishan Kishan (c) Batsmen – Travis Head, David Miller, Mitchell Marsh

– Travis Head, David Miller, Mitchell Marsh Allrounders – Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, K Nitish Reddy

– Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, K Nitish Reddy Bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 7, IPL 2025 Players to Avoid:

Ayush Badoni

Kamindu Mendis

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 7, IPL 2025 Expert Advice:

SL captaincy choice – Travis Head

GL captaincy choice – Ishan Kishan

Punt picks – David Miller and Rishabh Pant

SRH vs LSG Match Winner Prediction:

SRH will be the favourites for the upcoming game and are expected to beat SRH at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.