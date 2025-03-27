SRH vs LSG Dream 11 prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be facing each other in the seventh game of the ongoing IPL 2025. The match will be played on Thursday (March 27) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
With both the teams all set for their second game of the season, we are providing a comprehensive coverage of all the SRH vs LSG Dream11 predictions. The coverage includes team suggestions, captain and vice-captain choices, players to avoid, and a detailed match preview.
SRH vs LSG Match Info – Match 7, IPL 2025:
|Match
|SRH vs LSG, Match 7, IPL 2025
|Date & Time
|27 March 2025, 07:30 PM (IST)
|Venue
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|Tournament
|Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025)
|Live Streaming and live telecast
|JioHotstar and Star Sports
SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Match 7, IPL 2025:
SRH vs LSG, Match Preview:
SRH and LSG have started their campaign in IPL 2025 in a contrasting fashion. While SRH won their season-opener, LSG suffered a heartbreaking defeat in theirs.
SRH beat Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs to get their campaign underway. Batting first, SRH scored 286/6 with Ishan Kishan scoring a century and Travis Head scoring a fifty. In reply, the Royals scored 242/6.
LSG, on the other hand, scored 209/8 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals. With the ball, LSG had reduced DC to 65/5 but still ended up losing the game.
SRH vs LSG, Head-to-Head record:
SRH and LSG have played four games against each other so far. SRH have managed to win only one of the four games while LSG have won the other three.
|Team
|Matches Played
|Matches Won
|Matches Lost
|SRH
|04
|01
|03
|LSG
|04
|03
|01
SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Key Factors to Consider
Pitch Conditions:
The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is set to be a flat one with nothing for the bowlers. Batsmen are expected to have the upper hand once again.
Weather Conditions:
- The weather forecast has not predicted any rain in Hyderabad on the match day.
- Temperature is expected to hover in early 30s during the entire match.
SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
SRH Playing 11:
- Travis Head
- Abhishek Sharma
- Ishan Kishan
- Nitish Kumar Reddy
- Heinrich Klaasen (wk)
- Aniket Verma
- Abhinav Manohar
- Pat Cummins (c)
- Simarjeet Singh
- Harshal Patel
- Mohammed Shami
LSG Playing 11:
- Aiden Markram
- Mitchell Marsh
- Nicholas Pooran
- Ayush Badoni
- Rishabh Pant (c & wk)
- David Miller
- Digvesh Rathi
- Shahbaz Ahmed
- Shardul Thakur
- Ravi Bishnoi
- Manimaran Siddharth
Hot Picks for SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:
Captaincy Picks:
- Travis Head: The in-form SRH opener scored a brilliant fifty in the last game against RR and will be looking to impress with the bat again.
- Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan began his campaign in IPL 2025 with a sublime century. With form on his side, he will be keen to extend his run-scoring streak.
Top Picks:
- Nicholas Pooran: The LSG star has opened his campaign with a whirlwind knock, smashing 75 runs off just 30 balls in the last game against DC. Will be eyeing another impactful outing.
- Abhishek Sharma: The India star got the start in the last game against RR but could not capitalise on it. He will be looking to make amends in the upcoming game.
Budget Picks:
- Ravi Bishnoi: A quality leg-spinner, Ravi Bishnoi will be fancying his chances against SRH batsmen who are expected to be highly aggressive.
- Shahbaz Ahmed: Having played for SRH last season, Shahbaz Ahmed is well aware of the conditions in Hyderabad. He can play a crucial role with both bat and ball in the upcoming game.
SRH vs LSG – Captain and Vice-captain Choices:
- Captain – Travis Head and Ishan Kishan
- Vice-captain – Nicholas Pooran and Abhishek Sharma
SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team 1:
- Wicketkeepers – Heinrich Klaasen, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan
- Batsmen – Travis Head (c), Mitchell Marsh
- Allrounders – Abhishek Sharma (vc), Aiden Markram, K Nitish Reddy
- Bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel
SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team 2:
- Wicketkeepers – Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran (vc), Ishan Kishan (c)
- Batsmen – Travis Head, David Miller, Mitchell Marsh
- Allrounders – Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, K Nitish Reddy
- Bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel
SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 7, IPL 2025 Players to Avoid:
- Ayush Badoni
- Kamindu Mendis
SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 7, IPL 2025 Expert Advice:
- SL captaincy choice – Travis Head
- GL captaincy choice – Ishan Kishan
- Punt picks – David Miller and Rishabh Pant
SRH vs LSG Match Winner Prediction:
SRH will be the favourites for the upcoming game and are expected to beat SRH at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.