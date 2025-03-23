SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be facing Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the second game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025). The match is scheduled to be played on Sunday (March 23) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

With both the teams all set for their season-opener, we are providing a comprehensive coverage of all the SRH vs RR Dream11 predictions. The coverage includes team suggestions, captain and vice-captain choices, players to avoid, and a detailed match preview.

SRH vs RR Match Info – Match 2, IPL 2025:

Match SRH vs RR, Match 2, IPL 2025 Date & Time 23 March 2025, 03:30 PM (IST) Venue Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Match 2, IPL 2025:

SRH vs RR, Match Preview:

SRH and RR are two of the strong title contenders this season. Both the teams have assembled a strong squad for the ongoing season and will be fancying their chances of going all the way in IPL 2025. RR are eyeing their second title and first since winning it in the inaugural season way back in 2008.

Last season, RR had qualified for the playoffs but could not make the cut for the final. They had started the tournament on a stunning note, winning eight of the opening nine games before their form deteriorated. Their journey eventually came to an end with a defeat against SRH in the second qualifier.

On the other hand, SRH are also eyeing their second title and first since winning it in 2016. The Hyderabad-based outfit missed out on the trophy last year after losing the final against Kolkata Knight Riders and will be confident of making amends this year. SRH have one of the strongest squads in the tournament and they will be fancying their chances of winning the title.

SRH vs RR, Head-to-Head record:

SRH and RR have played a total of 20 games against each other in the IPL so far. SRH have won 11 of those 20 games while RR have managed to come out on top in the other 9 games.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost SRH 20 11 09 RR 20 09 11

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Key Factors to Consider

Pitch Conditions:

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is set to favour the batsmen. Big-hitters from both the teams are expected to have a major impact in the game.

Weather Conditions:

There is a 33 percent chance of rainfall at the start of the game. The weather forecast has predicted rain throughout the noon. So even if the entire match is not washed out, the start could be delayed owing to rain and wet outfield.

The temperature is expected to hover around 30 degree Celsius during the game.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

SRH Playing XI:

Travis Head

Abhishek Sharma

Ishan Kishan

Nitish Reddy

Heinrich Klaasen

Abhinav Manohar

Wiaan Mulder

Pat Cummins

Harshal Patel

Mohammed Shami

Rahul Chahar

RR Playing XI

Sanju Samson

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Nitish Rana

Riyan Parag (c)

Shimron Hetmyer

Dhruv Jurel (wk)

Wanindu Hasaranga

Jofra Archer

Tushar Deshpande

Sandeep Sharma

Maheesh Theekshana

Hot Picks for SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Captaincy Picks:

Travis Head: One of the best openers in the world at present, Travis Head can make a huge impact in the game even if he manages to bat for a handful of overs.

One of the best openers in the world at present, Travis Head can make a huge impact in the game even if he manages to bat for a handful of overs. Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma has gone from strength to strength since the last IPL and will be eyeing another impactful campaign.

Top Picks:

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson has a reputation of starting the IPL campaign on a strong note. The right-handed batsman will be keen to hit the ground running.

Sanju Samson has a reputation of starting the IPL campaign on a strong note. The right-handed batsman will be keen to hit the ground running. Yashasvi Jaiswal: Yashasvi Jaiswal will have a point to prove this IPL. He has fallen down the pecking order in India’s limited-overs teams and will be keen to do well this season.

Budget Picks:

Shimron Hetmyer: The finishing duties for RR are with Shimron Hetmyer and the West Indies star can play a decisive role in the game.

The finishing duties for RR are with Shimron Hetmyer and the West Indies star can play a decisive role in the game. Rahul Chahar: While RR batsmen are expected to attack Rahul Chahar, the leg-spinner can use it to his advantage and get some wickets.

SRH vs RR – Captain and Vice-captain Choices:

Captain – Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma

Vice-captain – Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – Heinrich Klaasen, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan

– Heinrich Klaasen, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan Batsmen – Travis Head, Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc)

– Travis Head, Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc) Allrounders – Abhishek Sharma (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, K Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana

– Abhishek Sharma (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, K Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana Bowlers – Mohammed Shami

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – Heinrich Klaasen, Sanju Samson (vc), Ishan Kishan

– Heinrich Klaasen, Sanju Samson (vc), Ishan Kishan Batsmen – Travis Head (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer

– Travis Head (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer Allrounders – Abhishek Sharma, Wanindu Hasaranga, K Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag

– Abhishek Sharma, Wanindu Hasaranga, K Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag Bowlers – Mohammed Shami

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 2, IPL 2025 Players to Avoid:

Akash Madhwal

Jaydev Unadkat

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 2, IPL 2025 Expert Advice:

SL captaincy choice – Abhishek Sharma

GL captaincy choice – Travis Head

Punt picks – Shimron Hetmyer and Nitish Rana

SRH vs RR Match Winner Prediction:

SRH will start the game as favourites and are expected to beat RR in the second game of IPL 2025.