Twickenham will be facing Spencer in the 12th match of the ongoing ECS T10 Wimbledon 2025. The match will be played on Wednesday (July 30) at the Raynes Park Sports Ground.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest TWI vs SPE Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Wimbledon 2025.

TWI vs SPE Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: Twickenham vs Spencer

Date: July 30, 2025

Timing: 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Raynes Park Sports Ground

TWI vs SPE Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

Twickenham have struggled to do well in the tournament so far. With just one win from three games, they are languishing at the bottom of the Group A points table. In their last game, Twickenham faced East Molesey and suffered a 10-wicket defeat. They will be desperate to win the upcoming game in order to bring their campaign back on track.

On the other hand, Spencer have done well so far. With 2 wins and as many defeats, they are currently at the third spot in the points table. Another win will put them in a strong position. Spencer are coming into this game on the back of an impressive 7-wicket win over table-toppers Banstead and will be eyeing another win.

TWI vs SPE Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

Twickenham and Spencer have played one game in the tournament so far. In that match, Twickenham had defeated Spencer by 7 wickets.

TWI vs SPE Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 22 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted a cloudy sky.

The pitch is set to favour the batters. The average first innings total is 140 runs.

TWI vs SPE Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

Twickenham Playing 11:

Patrick Dixon, Neville Talbot, Carlos Nunes (c), Callumm Watson, Blake van der Linde, Gurjit Singh, Ryaan Hussain (wk), Phil Nash, Eugene Berger, Nikhil Nomula, Angus Mckenzie

Spencer Playing 11:

Daniel Adams, Freddie Horler, Ben Reffitt, Ted Landray, Jens Wagstaff (wk), Cameron Kerr, Jack Scriven, Gus Grant (c), Harshil Patel, Max Bell, Dan Smith

TWI vs SPE Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Jens Wagstaff

– Jens Wagstaff Batsmen – Patrick Dixon, Daniel Adams, Carlos Nunes (c)

– Patrick Dixon, Daniel Adams, Carlos Nunes (c) Allrounders – Freddie Horler, Blake van der Linde (vc), Ben Reffitt

– Freddie Horler, Blake van der Linde (vc), Ben Reffitt Bowlers – Angus McKenzie, Zakirullah Oriakhil, Gus Grant, Callum Watson

TWI vs SPE Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Jens Wagstaff

– Jens Wagstaff Batsmen – Patrick Dixon (c), Daniel Adams, Carlos Nunes

– Patrick Dixon (c), Daniel Adams, Carlos Nunes Allrounders – Freddie Horler, Juan Henri (vc), Blake van der Linden

– Freddie Horler, Juan Henri (vc), Blake van der Linden Bowlers – Gurjit Singh Sandhu, Zakirullah Oriakhil, Gus Grant, Callum Watson

TWI vs SPE – Who will win?

Twickenham have already defeated Spencer once in the ongoing tournament and will be the favourites to win the upcoming match.