Utkal Cricket Club and Maxx Cricket Club will be up against each other in the 7th game of the ongoing Malaysia T10 Bash. The match will be taking place on July 26 at the Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor.

With the match set to start in a few hours, get the latest and best UTC vs MXC Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming contest of the Malaysia T10 Bash.

UTC vs MXC – Match details:

Match: Utkal Cricket Club vs Maxx Cricket Club

Date: July 26, 2025

Timing: 10:50 AM IST

Venue: Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor, Malaysia



UTC vs MXC Match Preview:

Utkal Cricket Club and Maxx Cricket Club have started their campaign in a contrasting fashion. Utkal Cricket Club began their campaign with a defeat against Fatemi Resources Cricket Club. Batting first, they scored 77/7 in the allotted 10 overs before Fatemi Resources chased down the total in just 7 overs.

On the other hand, Maxx Cricket Club were off to a winning start. They began their campaign with a 5-wicket win over KL Gladiators. Set a target of 62 runs, Maxx Cricket Club chased down the total in just 5.4 overs.

UTC vs MXC – Head-to-head record:

The upcoming game is the first meeting between the two teams in the ongoing tournament.

UTC vs MXC Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 29-30 degree Celsius during the match.

The conditions are likely to be cloudy.

Both batsmen and bowlers are expected to get ample help from the pitch. The average first innings total at the venue is 102 runs.

UTC vs MXC Playing 11s (Predicted):

Utkal Cricket Club Playing 11:

Maruoulolu, Shamsul lkmal, Kartik Sood, Enan Rahman, Sagor Seikh, Madla Prajwal Reddy (wk), Sai Kumar Thakuri, Venkateswara Reddy Pondugula, Lavakumar Deergasi, Rajat Barik (c)

Maxx Cricket Club Playing 11:

Chandan Kumar, Peter Issac (c), Faroog Ahmad, Mushtaq Ahmad (wk), Zakir Hussain, Ajeb Khan, Amir Khan, Shoaib Makani, Fahad Maqsood Ali, Hazrat Bilal, Muhammad Nakhqib

UTC vs MXC Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Kartik Sood

– Kartik Sood Batsmen – Shamsul Bin-Shamsher-Azman, C Kumar, Jeevan Reddy-Marpulolu

– Shamsul Bin-Shamsher-Azman, C Kumar, Jeevan Reddy-Marpulolu Allrounders – Amir Khan Malik (vc), Zakir Hussain (c), Peter Issac

– Amir Khan Malik (vc), Zakir Hussain (c), Peter Issac Bowlers – Hazrat Bilal, Rajat Kumar Barik, Fahad Maqsud Ali Khan, Venkateswara Reddy Pondugula

UTC vs MXC Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Kartik Sood

– Kartik Sood Batsmen – Shamsul Bin-Shamsher-Azman (vc), Chandan Kumar, Jeevan Reddy-Marpulolu

– Shamsul Bin-Shamsher-Azman (vc), Chandan Kumar, Jeevan Reddy-Marpulolu Allrounders – Amir Khan Malik, Zakir Hussain, Sagor Seikh (c)

– Amir Khan Malik, Zakir Hussain, Sagor Seikh (c) Bowlers – Hazrat Bilal, Rajat Kumar Barman, Venkateswara Reddy Ponugoti, Sai Kumar Thayuri

UTC vs MXC – Who will win?

Maxx Cricket Club are coming into this game on the back of a win. With the winning momentum on their side, Maxx Cricket Club will be the favourites to win the upcoming match.