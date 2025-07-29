In-form East Molesey will be taking on Weybridge in the sixth game of the ongoing ECS T10 Wimbledon 2025. The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (July 29) at the Raynes Park Sports Ground, Wimbledon.

With both the teams set for the match, get the latest WEY vs EM Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Wimbledon 2025.

WEY vs EM – Match details:

Match: Weybridge vs East Molesey

Date: July 29, 2025

Timing: 02:30 AM IST

Venue: Raynes Park Sports Ground, Wimbledon

WEY vs EM Match Preview:

The upcoming match against East Molesey will be the first game of the tournament for Weybridge. They will be keen to start their campaign on a winning note. With East Molesey in good form, a win over them would be a perfect start for Weybridge.

East Molesey have already played three games in the tournament. They began their campaign with a 10-wicket defeat against Banstead before bouncing back with two wins a row. They are currently at the second spot in the points table and can claim the top spot if they beat Weybridge.

WEY vs EM – Head-to-head record:

The upcoming match will be the first meeting between the two teams in the ongoing tournament.

WEY vs EM Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be in early 20s during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted a cloudy sky.

Pitch is expected to be batting friendly. The average first innings total is around 140 runs.

WEY vs EM Playing 11s (Predicted):

Weybridge Playing 11:

Nathan Robinson, Ansarullah Nooristani, Fazal Husain, Joey Field, Jack Tricker, Ben Choy, Aidan Golding, Freddy Faircliff, Hayden Debenham, Freddie Huntington, Giles Cunningham

East Molesey Playing 11:

Michael Shean, Luka Woods, Jamie Southgate, Tiam Afshar (wk), Joe Johnson, Clyde Reeves-Fortuin (c), Jake Tarling, Dylan Marx, Tharun Sreedevi, Archie Aughton, Toby Crowther

WEY vs EM Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Tiam Afshar

– Tiam Afshar Batsmen – Luke Griffiths, Luka Woods (vc), Jack Tarling

– Luke Griffiths, Luka Woods (vc), Jack Tarling Allrounders – Brent Kay (c), Ansarullah Nooristani, Fazal Husain

– Brent Kay (c), Ansarullah Nooristani, Fazal Husain Bowlers – Mohammad Shahid, Freddie Huntington, Archie Houghton, Toby Porter

WEY vs EM Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Tiam Afshar

– Tiam Afshar Batsmen – Luke Griffiths, Luka Woods, Jack Tarling (vc)

– Luke Griffiths, Luka Woods, Jack Tarling (vc) Allrounders – Brent Kay, Ansarullah Nooristani, Joe Johnson (c)

– Brent Kay, Ansarullah Nooristani, Joe Johnson (c) Bowlers – Shivamm Gupta, Mohammad Shahid, Freddie Huntington, Archie Houghton

WEY vs EM – Who will win?

East Molesey will be the favourites to win the upcoming game against Weybridge.