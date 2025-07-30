Weybridge and Twickenham will lock horns against each other in the 14th match of the ongoing ECS T10 Wimbledon 2025. The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (July 30) at Raynes Park Sports Ground.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest WEY vs TWI Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Wimbledon 2025.

WEY vs TWI Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: Weybridge vs Twickenham

Date: July 30, 2025

Timing: 08:45 PM IST

Venue: Raynes Park Sports Ground

WEY vs TWI Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

Both Weybridge and Twickenham will be desperate to win the upcoming game and improve their position in the Group A points table. Both the teams have managed to win only one of their three games and are occupying the bottom two spots in the points table.

Weybridge are at the fourth spot while Twickenham are at the fifth spot. Time is running out for both the teams to turn things around and they will be desperate to register a victory in the upcoming contest.

WEY vs TWI Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match will be the first contest between the two teams in the ongoing tournament.

WEY vs TWI Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 20 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted a cloudy sky.

The pitch is set to favour the batters. The average first innings total is 130 runs.

WEY vs TWI Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

Weybridge Playing 11:

Aidan Golding, Nathan Robinson, Joey Field, Henry Francis (wk), Ansarullah Nooristani, Nathan Tilley, Brent Kay (c), Giles Cunningham, Seb Dunn, Fazal Husain, Luke Golding

Twickenham Playing 11:

Patrick Dixon, Ryaan Hussain (wk), Phil Nash, Eugene Berger, Nikhil Nomula, Angus Mckenzie, Neville Talbot, Carlos Nunes (c), Callumm Watson, Blake van der Linde, Gurjit Singh

WEY vs TWI Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Ryaan Hussain

– Ryaan Hussain Batsmen – Patrick Dixon, Aidan Golding (c), Carlos Nunes

– Patrick Dixon, Aidan Golding (c), Carlos Nunes Allrounders – Brent Kay, Blake van der Linde (vc), Joey Field

– Brent Kay, Blake van der Linde (vc), Joey Field Bowlers – Angus McKenzie, Gurjit Singh Sandhu, Callum Watson, Giles Cunningham

WEY vs TWI Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Ryaan Hussain

– Ryaan Hussain Batsmen – Patrick Dixon (vc), Aidan Golding, Carlos Nunes (c)

– Patrick Dixon (vc), Aidan Golding, Carlos Nunes (c) Allrounders – Brent Kay, Ansarullah Nooristani, Blake van der Linde

– Brent Kay, Ansarullah Nooristani, Blake van der Linde Bowlers – Angus McKenzie, Seb Dunn, Callum Watson, Giles Cunningham

WEY vs TWI – Who will win?

Even though both the teams have performed similarly in the competition so far, Weybridge will be slight favourites to win the forthcoming contest.