Weybridge and Twickenham will take on each other in the 17th match of the ongoing ECS T10 Wimbledon 2025. The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday (July 31) at Raynes Park Sports Ground.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest WEY vs TWI Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Wimbledon 2025.

WEY vs TWI Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: Weybridge vs Twickenham

Date: July 31, 2025

Timing: 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Raynes Park Sports Ground

WEY vs TWI Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

With three wins from five games, Weybridge are currently at the third spot in the Group A points table. They began their campaign with a 9-wicket win over East Molesey before losing to Spencer and Banstead.

However, Weybridge were quick to bounce back by registering wins in their next two games against East Molesey and Twickenham.

On the other hand, Twickenham are lying at the bottom of the points table with just two wins from 6 game. Their campaign started with a loss to Banstead before they beat Spencer. In their third game, Twickenham suffered a loss against East Molesey before returning to winning ways with a win over Spencer. In their last two games, they suffered losses against Weybridge and East Molesey.

WEY vs TWI Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

The upcoming match is the second meeting between the two teams in the ongoing tournament. In the first match, Weybridge had inflicted a 5-wicket defeat on Twickenham.

WEY vs TWI Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 22 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted a cloudy sky.

The pitch is set to favour the batters. The average first innings total is 143 runs.

WEY vs TWI Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

Weybridge Playing 11:

Nathan Tilley, Aidan Golding, Nathan Robinson, Joey Field, Henry Francis, Ansarullah Nooristani, Brent Kay (c), Giles Cunningham, Seb Dunn, Fazal Husain, Jack Tricker (wk)

Twickenham Playing 11:

Eugene Berger, Patrick Dixon, Nikhil Nomula, Angus Mckenzie, Ryaan Hussain (wk), Phil Nash, Neville Talbot, Carlos Nunes (c), Callumm Watson, Blake van der Linde, Gurjit Singh

WEY vs TWI Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeeper – Ryaan Hussain

– Ryaan Hussain Batsmen – Patrick Dixon, Aidan Golding (c), Carlos Nunes

– Patrick Dixon, Aidan Golding (c), Carlos Nunes Allrounders – Brent Kay, Fazal Hussain, Blake van der Linde (vc)

– Brent Kay, Fazal Hussain, Blake van der Linde (vc) Bowlers – Angus McKenzie, Gurjit Singh Sandhu, Luke Golding, Callum Watson

WEY vs TWI Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeeper – Ryaan Hussain

– Ryaan Hussain Batsmen – Patrick Dixon (vc), Aidan Golding, Carlos Nunes (c)

– Patrick Dixon (vc), Aidan Golding, Carlos Nunes (c) Allrounders – Brent Kay, Ansarullah Nooristani, Blake van der Linde

– Brent Kay, Ansarullah Nooristani, Blake van der Linde Bowlers – Angus McKenzie, Seb Dunn, Luke Golding, Callum Watson

WEY vs TWI – Who will win?

Having already defeated Twickenham earlier in the competition, Weybridge will be the favourites to win the upcoming game too.