Zimbabwe and New Zealand will face each other in the first Test of the two-match series from Wednesday (July 30). The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

Ahead of the match, get all the latest ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs and other details for the upcoming match.

NBC vs GUG Dream11 Prediction – Match details:

Match: Zimbabwe vs New Zealand

Date: July 30, 2025

Timing: 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction – Match Preview:

The two-match Test series against New Zealand gives Zimbabwe the last opportunity to salvage some pride after a dreadful campaign in the ongoing home season. What promised to be a memorable home season has turned out to be a disaster for the African outfit.

The home season began with a two-match Test series against South Africa and Zimbabwe were outplayed in both the games. It was followed by a poor campaign in the T20I tri-series where they could not win a single game against South Africa and New Zealand. Zimbabwe will now be desperate to turn things around and do well against New Zealand in the Test series.

New Zealand will be the favourites for the series but could face a tricky situation as it will be their first Test assignment since December last year. The visitors are also without some big names such as their captain Tom Latham, former captain Kane Williamson and allrounders Glenn Phillips and Kyle Jamieson. With Latham out, Mitchell Santner will lead the Black Caps.

ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction – Head-to-head:

New Zealand have completely dominated this rivalry. Out of the 17 Tests between the two teams so far, New Zealand have won 11 while Zimbabwe are yet to win any Test.

Tests: 17

Zimbabwe won: 0

New Zealand won: 11

Drawn: 6

ZIM vs NZ Weather & Pitch Report:

The temperature is set to be around 15 degree Celsius during the match.

The weather forecast has predicted a clear sky.

The pitch is expected to be a balanced one. The average first innings total is 325 runs.

ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction – Playing 11s (Predicted):

Zimbabwe Playing 11:

Sean Williams, Nick Welch, Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande (wk), Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Tanaka Chivanga, Vincent Masekesa, Trevor Gwandu

New Zealand Playing 11:

Will Young, Devon Conway (wk), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner (Cacptain), Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, William O’Rourke

ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers– Devon Conway, Tom Blundell

Batsmen– Daryl Mitchell, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Will Young

Allrounders – Sikandar Raza (vc), Brian Bennett, Mitchell Santner (c)

Bowlers – Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel

ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – Devon Conway

Batsmen – Daryl Mitchell, Sean Williams (vc), Craig Ervine, Will Young

Allrounders – Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers – Matt Henry (c), Blessing Muzarabani, Ajaz Patel

ZIM vs NZ – Who will win?

New Zealand will be heavy favourites to win the first Test against Zimbabwe.