Zimbabwe and New Zealand will be facing each other in the last league game of the ongoing T20I tri-series. Hosts Zimbabwe have already been knocked out of the series and will be desperate to bow out on a winning note.

They have lost all of their three games so far and will need something really special to beat an unbeaten New Zealand. Zimbabwe have been completely outplayed in their previous games. They began their campaign with a 5-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa. It was followed by an 7-wicket defeat against New Zealand before South Africa beat them by 7 wickets once again.

Zimbabwe only have pride left to play for and they will be eager to give their fans something to cheer for by winning the forthcoming game.

Unlike Zimbabwe, New Zealand have won all of their three games so far and the upcoming game gives them the perfect opportunity to prepare for the final against South Africa. The Black Caps began their campaign with a 21-run win over South Africa before beating Zimbabwe by 8 wickets. In their last game, they beat Proteas by 7 wickets.

With form on their side, New Zealand will look to beat Zimbabwe too and extend their winning run. As Zimbabwe and New Zealand gear up for the match, here is the latest Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Dream11 prediction along with fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, injury updates and other details.

ZIM vs NZ – Match details:

Match: Zimbabwe vs New Zealand (ZIM vs NZ)

Date: July 24, 2025

Time: 04:30 PM IST/ 01:00 PM local

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM vs NZ – Weather update:

The conditions will be partly cloudy during the match but the match is unlikely to be interrupted by rain.

The temperature is set to hover in early 20s throughout the match.

ZIM vs NZ – Pitch report:

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club has not really been a batsmen’s paradise. In the ongoing series, only one of the five matches so far has seen a team breaching the 150-run mark while batting first. Anything above 150 will be a very challenging total.

Here are the stats showing the record of T20I matches played at Harare Sports Club so far:

Matches Played 57 Matches Won by Home Side 12 (21.05%) Matches Won by Touring Side 38 (66.67%) Matches Won by Neutral Side 5 (8.77%) Matches Won Batting First 29 (50.88%) Matches Won Batting Second 26 (45.61%) Matches Won Winning Toss 32 (56.14%) Matches Won Losing Toss 23 (40.35%) Matches Tied 0 (0.00%) Matches with No Result 2 (3.51%) Highest Team Innings 234/2 (India) Lowest Team Innings 99 (Pakistan) Average Runs per Wicket 23.23 Average Runs per Over 7.64 Average Score Batting First 153

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand – Head-to-head record:

Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Tied Zimbabwe 7 0 7 0 0 New Zealand 7 7 0 0 0

ZIM vs NZ – Predicted Playing XIs:

Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga(w), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction ZIM vs NZ Team no. 1:

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert, Devon Conway

Batsmen: Brian Bennett, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell

Allrounders: Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Jacob Duffy (VC), Richard Ngarava, Adam Milne

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction ZIM vs NZ Team no. 2:

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert (VC), Devon Conway

Batsmen: Brian Bennett, Rachin Ravindra (C), Daryl Mitchell

Allrounders: Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Jacob Duffy, Richard Ngarava, Adam Milne

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand – Who will win?

New Zealand have the form on their side and will be the favourites to win the upcoming match against Zimbabwe.