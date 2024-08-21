Faruque Ahmed was chosen president of the BCB at a board meeting in Dhaka on Wednesday, following Nazmul Hassan’s resignation. Hassan was a close friend of former Bangladesh PM Shiekh Haseena, who had fled to India.

Over 450 people were killed during a month of student-led protests against Hasina’s administration until she resigned as prime minister and fled the country on August 5. Students and protesters protested against the Supreme Court’s order about reservation to kin of freedom fighters.

The BCB meeting, held in the NSC headquarters, was attended by directors Mahbubul Anam, Khaled Mahmud, Akram Khan, Salauddin Ahmed, Kazi Inam Ahmed, Iftekhar Ahmed, and Fahim Sinha.

The remaining 16 directors, including Hassan, have been missing in Dhaka since the Awami League government collapsed on August 5.

Faruque attended the BCB directors’ meeting after the National Sports Council (NSC) appointed him and Nazmul Abedeen Fahim as directors on the board.

Faruque Ahmed first BCB President to have played for Bangladesh in international cricket

Faruque is the first BCB president to have played any competitive cricket. He played seven ODIs between 1988 and 1999 and led Bangladesh in the ICC Trophy in 1994.

During the meeting, Fahim was appointed as the second NSC-nominated director. Following that, one of the BCB’s signatories changed from Ismail Haider Mallick to Fahim Sinha.

Mallick was regarded as Hassan’s closest ally on the board and the most powerful director. He served as the BPL governing council’s secretary, vice-chair of the marketing committee, and chairman of the financial committee.

BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury informed the participants that Hassan had officially resigned as president. Shortly thereafter, the current directors unanimously elected Faruque as the new chief.

After retiring from cricket, Faruque was appointed chief selector for two years. He was in charge from 2003 to 2007. He was credited with ushering in a new era in Bangladesh cricket, providing opportunities for Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, and Tamim Iqbal, among other young players.

He returned as chief selector in 2013 but quit in 2016 when Hassan chose to broaden the selection panel to include coach Chandika Hathurusinghe and Bangladesh team manager Khaled Mahmud.

