Farveez Maharoof pointed out the biggest reason why Sri Lanka has lost the ongoing three-match T20I series against India. Sri Lanka lost both of the first two T20Is in Kandy to India with one more match to go.

The T20I series sees both India and Sri Lanka having new captains with Charith Asalanka captaining the hosts and Suryakumar Yadav leading the visiting side and also the current T20 World Champions India.

The first T20I saw Asalanka winning the toss and opting to bowl first. However, the young Indian opening partnership of Yashasvi Jaiswal (40) and Shubman Gill (34) handed the side an excellent opening with 74 runs in 6 overs.

Then Suryakumar Yadav slammed 58 in 26 balls and Rishabh Pant made 49 runs as India posted 213/7 in 20 overs.

In reply, Sri Lanka got the best start as Pathum Nissanka flayed Indian bowling scoring 79 in 48 balls and Kusal Mendis scoring 45 in 27 balls. But when the duo fell, Sri Lanka’s batting completely collapsed and was bundled out for 170 runs in the final over.

For India, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel took two wickets each, while Riyan Parag wiped up the tail with 3/5.

Then in the second T20I, Sri Lanka was asked to bat first and thanks to Kusal Perera’s 53, Pathum Nissanka’s 32, and Kamindu Mendis’ 26 runs, Sri Lanka posted 161/9. India’s target was revised to 78 runs from 8 overs due to rain and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 30 and contributions from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya helped India win by 7 wickets via the DLS method.

Farveez Maharoof feels awful due to batting collapses in the Sri Lanka team

Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Farveez Maharoof took to X and pointed out the biggest reason for his team’s losses in the two T20I matches. In the first match, Sri Lanka was 140/1 at one stage in 14 overs, from where they lost their last 9 wickets for just 30 runs and lost the game.

Then in the second T20I, Sri Lanka was poised for a huge total at 130/2 in 15 overs. But then collapse happened and Sri Lanka lost their last 7 wickets for just 31 runs to finish on 161.

Farveez Maharoof pointed this out on X and said he felt awful for the way Sri Lanka batters performed against India bowlers.

“Collapses twice in 2 days just not good enough at international level. Wasting good opportunities to be in a strong position to beat the world champions. Awful feeling #slvind 1st T20i – 30-9 in 6 overs, 2nd T20i – 31-7 in 5 overs,” Farveez Maharoof posted.

Collapses twice in 2 days just not good enough at international level. Wasting good opportunities to be in a strong position to beat the world champions. Awful feeling #slvind 1st T20i – 30-9 in 6 overs

2nd T20i – 31-7 in 5 overs — Farveez Maharoof (@farveezmaharoof) July 28, 2024

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav Equals Virat Kohli’s This Record In Half The T20I Matches